Marvel: new rumors and leaks drive MCU Phase 4

Since the launch of WandaVision, on Disney +, Marvel has been developing several important productions for its new phase. There are many titles already announced that make up, in a way, a new season of events involving the most diverse characters.

However, some new features have been seen recently and fans have started to formulate theories about what lies ahead. It is worth noting that there are films and series being filmed right now, in addition to rumors about new productions and crossovers.

Check out everything we already know about Phase 4 of the MCU!

Marvel’s most anticipated releases

The coronavirus pandemic changed the plans of several major studios. This is the case of Marvel, which needed to reorganize its initial plans so as not to suffer losses. Thus, with the advent of Disney +, many contents have been launched there, such as the series WandaVision and Falcão and the Winter Soldier.

Other long-awaited productions, such as Loki and Ms. Marvel, are expected to reach streaming in 2021. However, it remains to be seen when the new MCU Phase 4 films will be released. After all, there are many connections between heroes that need to be introduced to the public.

Thus, the Black Widow’s solo film remains scheduled for the month of July. As well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings who will introduce a new hero to the MCU in September.

High expectations also surround the release of Os Eternos. The new Marvel team has a strong cast and promises good doses of science fiction to this cinematic universe.

However, one of the most anticipated premieres by fans is still Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that will connect with many films and series.

Doctor Strange 2: a big event for the MCU

At the end of 2021, after the premiere of The Eternals and the new Spider-Man movie, Marvel’s most assiduous viewers will prepare for a major release scheduled for March 2022.

It is a new film about magic whose main hero is Stephen Strange, Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch). Production has been analyzed as the first to provide a true watershed for the new phase.

As the title itself suggests, a multiverse will be presented, further elevating the MCU narrative and counting on the participation of characters who have already planted their seeds in previous productions.