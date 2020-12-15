Marvel movies where Deadpool would DEBUTE

Deadpool fans talk about what would be the participation of this ‘hero’ in the incredible Marvel movies.

In 2021 some Marvel Studios movies are released and Deadpool fans assure that their idol could participate in any of them, will it be possible? Keep reading, we have all the details in La Verdad Noticias !.

Since Disney bought FOX, they have regained the rights to the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. From the superhero team formed by Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing have already confirmed the restart.

But for now, we don’t know anything about mutants. Although there is one that will return and it is Deadpool.

Now all the information we are handling points to Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool making his debut soon.

In fact, he will be joining the filming of a Marvel Studios movie in a matter of weeks. But… which one? There are two great candidates that are Spider-Man 3 (2021) and Doctor Strange and the universe of madness (2022). It could even be in both.

These two movies are connected to each other

If we look at the 4 films that Marvel Studios will release in 2021, we realize that there are 3 that could be considered more or less independent.

As are The Eternals, Shag-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings and Black Widow. While the fourth, Spider-Man 3, will serve to further expand the Cinematic Universe into the multiverse.

And all the events that occur in it will have repercussions in the future, especially in the next installment of the UCM that will be released, which is precisely Doctor Strange and the Universe of madness, that even the filming will overlap in time.

Ryan Reynolds’s involvement as Deadpool in a Marvel Studios movie was probably leaked long before it was made official. For which we will soon know when we can see him before he has his own solo delivery.

Spider-Man 3 will be released on December 17, 2021 and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022.



