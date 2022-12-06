Marvel Midnight Suns Guide: Is There a New Game+?

Marvel Midnight Suns has been released quite recently, and it’s more than just going through the storyline for the first time. In this guide to Marvel Midnight Suns: Is There a New Game + we’ll talk about everything you need to know after the game.

You have passed the game, what now?

Frankly, Marvel Midnight Suns has a “New Game+” mode. You have defeated Lilith and her army of the Fallen with different characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Venom, Morbius, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Storm, Magic, Deadpool, Hulk and Nico Minoru.

You can do it again, but with a twist. In the “New Game +” mode, you can use what you opened in the first round of the game. By starting over, you will actually save the friendship level and the list of heroes you worked hard on in the first round. At the same time, you can save all the combinations of heroes that you have fallen in love with, as well as all the cosmetics that you have accumulated.

Will I be able to keep everything I earned when I pass the “New Game +”?

No matter how much we hope to get everything we worked on during the first round of the game, you will not get everything back in the “New Game +” mode. Resources or items, hero abilities, hero levels, and any abbey upgrades you had back then will not be available to you in the second round of the story. The study you were working on is also not included, but the level requirement for it has been removed, which allows you to immediately move on to improving it.

Now that you’ve been able to play the game once, you can more or less get the maximum friendship with each hero. All the problems you’ve had before will be nothing. If you didn’t manage to play the game, be sure to download Marvel Midnight Suns, defeat Lilith and her army of the Fallen, and then do it all over again.

