Marvel: MCU Phase 4 Films Get Premieres and Official Names; look!

Marvel announced on Monday (3) several new features for Phase 4 of the MCU. Among the highlights are confirmations of new titles and release dates for the films Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Ant-Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

All the news was released in a video in honor of several of the most important events in the Marvel cinematic universe, including the final battle in Avengers: Ultimatum.

Watch the video below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The company confirmed that the 2nd Black Panther film will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The feature film is expected to be released in July 2022 and will be directed by Ryan Coogler. It will probably honor Chadwick Boseman, an actor who played the hero of Wakanda and died of cancer last year.

The Marvels

Captain Marvel’s 2nd film will be called The Marvels and will hit Brazilian cinemas in November 2022. The plural title is a reference to the inclusion of the Miss Marvel character in the shared universe. The heroine will be played by actress Iman Vellani and will be introduced in a series of her own, which should reach Disney + later this year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Lang’s new film will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Ant-Man sequel will be released in theaters in February 2023 and is expected to address issues of time travel and the quantum universe again. Actor Jonathan Majors has already been confirmed as Kang the Conqueror, a villain who has the power to travel through the ages.

The Eternals

The Eternals, a film that will talk about the immortal beings of Marvel, won its first teaser. The sequence of a few seconds has, among the highlights, the appearance of the goddess Thena, which will be played by actress Angelina Jolie. The feature film will be released in October 2021 in Brazil.

Fantastic Four?

At the end of Marvel’s special video, the classic image of the Fantastic Four logo is shown. The company had already announced the film last year and now showed a brief teaser of the family of heroes. The feature film has no confirmed date for hitting theaters, but it should not be released before 2023.

Other films

After the delay in all its productions, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel took the opportunity to reiterate the new dates of its films. See below the confirmations of when the MCU’s Phase 4 films will be shown in Brazilian cinemas.

Black Widow – July 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings – September 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 2022.

Thor Love and Thunder – May 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 – May 2023.