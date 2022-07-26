Marvel Is Totally Going to Kill Ant-Man

This is not good for Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” strongly hints at the death of Ant-Man. The Ant-Man franchise wasn’t the most important in the grand scheme of the Infinity saga, but Marvel Studios is seriously changing that in the third part. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” opens the fifth phase of the MCU and the middle chapter of the Multiverse saga when it hits theaters in 2023. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is playing in the film again, but the film’s big role in the MCU could also lead to much bigger consequences.

The root of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: the importance of KVM in KVM lies in its villain: Kang the Conqueror. After Jonathan Majors played The One Who Stays in Loki, the talented actor returns to the MCU in Phase 5 to become the real Kang the Conqueror. The plot details of Ant-Man 3 are largely still a mystery, but Kang’s hopes of conquering the multiverse date back to the comics. Marvel Studios clearly has a similar endgame in mind for Kang, making him the main villain of the Multiverse saga, culminating in the main role in the films “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

Due to Kang’s presence in Ant-Man 3, there has been a lot of speculation about how Marvel Studios will cement his place as the next Thanos-level villain in the MCU. While the fate of the multiverse itself may hang in the balance, individual characters may also meet their end as a result of a battle with Kang. There are many characters in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania that the movie’s villain could theoretically kill, but Marvel is already teasing that Kang will kill Ant-Man, and his death will potentially pave the way for the future of Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU. .

How the MCU is already preparing the death of Ant-Man

Marvel Phase 4 has already secretly done a lot to fake the death of Ant-Man. After the events of Avengers: Finale, Ant-Man became a much more important character in the MCU. Thanks to his book, a possible podcast, and the inclusion of Ant-Man in Rogers: The Musical, it becomes clear that Marvel Studios is increasing his importance in the general universe. This reflects the decision to make the Ant-Man franchise more important by launching Phase 5. All of this could be done to make viewers and those in the MCU care even more about Paul Rudd’s superhero—right before Kang kills the Ant. – The man in the movie “Phase 5”.

Also, it should not be underestimated that Kang, who is Ant-Man and Wasp: the villain of Quantumania, is of great importance. His overall role in the Multiverse saga indicates that he cannot be defeated, and even if his variant is stopped here, that Ant-Man would stop Kang would be absolutely incredible. A more realistic outcome would be that Kang would easily repel Scott Lang’s attempt to fight him. In the frames of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” from SDCC, this is even beaten. Kang taunts Ant-Man by asking if Scott is one of the Avengers he has already killed. If that wasn’t enough to tease that Marvel would kill Ant-Man, the crew shirts from Ant-Man 3 featuring Ant-Man’s cracked helmet prove the danger he faces.

Ant-Man’s death in Phase 5 will be devastating for many viewers, but it may be a necessary price to pay for Kang’s overall MCU plan. Thanos’ real performance in Avengers: Infinity War included the opening scene where he easily defeated the Hulk and killed Loki. These actions immediately made it clear to viewers that Thanos is a greater threat than anyone the Avengers have faced before. If Kang kills Ant-Man, the audience will undoubtedly take his threats very seriously. This will help “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, as any interaction between Kang and the Avenger will make viewers fear for the fate of their favorite MCU heroes.

The quantum death of Ant-Man continues

Marvel’s killing of Ant-Man in Phase 5 could also be part of the Young Avengers MCU’s plans. The introduction of various young heroes in Phase 4, such as Kate Bishop, Miss Marvel and America Chavez, made it clear that Marvel Studios wants Young Avengers to appear sooner rather than later. Cassie Lang is a key part of the comics team, but her path to joining them begins only after the death of Ant-Man. Marvel has ways to get Cassie Lang to join the MCU’s Young Avengers without her father dying, but that doesn’t mean Ant-Man 3 won’t kill Paul Rudd’s character to make that decision. It was with the Young Avengers that Cassie first became the superhero known as Growth. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” changes this arc for the MCU, as Cassie will be a superhero alongside her father in the third film. However, her interest in the superhero lifestyle can only increase after she sees Ant-Man die fighting Kang.