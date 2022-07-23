Marvel Has the Perfect Way To Avoid the Big X-Men Wolverine Problem

Marvel’s Wonder Man show gives the MCU the perfect way to avoid the Wolverine problem in the X-Men reboot. Created by Shang-Chi and “Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton, “Wonder Man” is one of several shows on the list of upcoming Marvel shows for Disney+. The Hollywood superhero and Avenger from Marvel comics is not X-Man, but there is a possibility that his show will have a meaningful connection with Marvel’s plans for X-Men.

There’s no word on what Disney and Marvel Studios intend to do with Marvel’s Hilarious Mutants after Professor X’s cameo in Doctor Strange 2, but they’re definitely one of the properties Marvel should pay attention to in Phase 5 and beyond. Presumably they will get their own movie franchise and possibly several TV spin-offs at some point in the future. As for the characters they will use, it makes sense that Cyclops, Jean Grey, Magneto, Storm are all the best candidates for inclusion. And, of course, there’s the issue of Wolverine, which many expect will be the driving force behind the X-Men reboot just as it was for Fox’s X-Men films. In fact, most of the talk about the band’s debut relates to what the MCU will do with his character in particular.

The focus on Wolverine presents a major challenge facing the X-Men reboot. The character was so popular that Fox allowed him to both start and define the X-Men trilogy. In the films, Wolverine was used as a way to introduce the audience to Professor Xavier’s X-Men team. Overall, Fox paid so much attention to Wolverine that too many other key members of the X-Men were forced into the background, which led to a number of missed opportunities for storytelling and character development. In their X-Men stories, Marvel needs to avoid repeating the same mistakes by not leading with Wolverine. Instead, he has to start the X-Men reboot with another hero, namely the Beast. Based on their old and unlikely friendship, which began during Beast’s tenure as the Avenger, he has a very good chance of getting the lead role in Cretton’s Wonder Man show.

Why the Beast Is the Best First X—Men Hero for the MCU

Among all the characters in the Marvel library, the Beast is perhaps the best choice for the first MCU hero of the X-Men. Unlike others who wouldn’t have an obvious place in any MCU show or movie that is currently on the horizon, Hank McCoy could easily fit into the Marvel Phase 4 lineup really organically. This is because the Monster is an integral part of the comic story of Wonder Man and a character who can make a big contribution to the show, its tone and humor thanks to his madcap and mischievous personality. Wonder Man has been described as a Hollywood satire, so combining the Monster with Wonder Man (a character who isn’t usually funny on his own) could prove to be a winning formula for the Disney+ series.

In addition, the Beast’s debut in front of Wolverine and everyone else will allow the MCU to present a hero who will not cause unwanted comparisons with a character from the Fox “X-Men” movies. Hugh Jackman is still considered the ultimate Wolverine, while Fox never made a comic Beast. Neither Kelsey Grammar’s versions nor Nicholas Holt’s versions properly conveyed the wacky elements of his character in Marvel comics. Paying tribute to the Beast in the Disney+ Wonder Man show, Marvel can get off to a great start with the X-Men reboot and avoid the Wolverine problem entirely.