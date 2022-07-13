Marvel has officially unveiled a new cast of “X-Men” Cyclops

Warning! Spoilers for X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 from Marvel Comics

The second annual Hellfire Gala is officially scheduled, which will lead to the debut of the new X-Men team. In X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 from Marvel Comics, new members of the main mutant super team are revealed along with returning members Cyclops, Jean Grey and Sink. Among the latest recruits is Magic, as the next list of X—Men will look very different from the one before him.

Last year, Marvel launched a new tradition when the last major X-Men team was presented at the grand Hellfire Gala. Last year, during the debut event, Marvel Comics showed off an unexpected new X-Men squad with Jean Grey, Cyclops, Rogue, Sunfire, Wolverine, Cinch and Polaris in the lead roles. This team will play a major role in the pursuit of the heroes of Jerry Duggan and Pepe Larras. Now that the second annual Hellfire Gala is taking place on Krakoa, the latest version of the X-Men and their new members, including Magic, has been revealed.

In X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 by Jerry Duggan, Chris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, the villain from CF, Rain Beredo, Frank Martin, Matt Milla, Matthew Wilson, Corey Petit from VC, Tom Muller and Jay Bowen from Marvel Comics., the X-Men’s high fashion evening is a little less dramatic than last year’s event. Among the heroes arriving on Krakoa, celebrity cameos and drama, the issue ends with the unveiling of the new X-Men team. Thanking Wolverine, Rogue, Sunfire and Polaris for their services, Emma Frost announces that Cyclops, Jean Grey and Sink have been re-included in the team. Then they vote to add new recruits.

In the end, the vote places Forge, Havoc, Magik, Iceman and Firestar in the main X-Men team. Of the new list announced at X-Men’s Hellfire Gala, the most unexpected participant is Firestar, whom Emma Frost admits she pushed away when she was younger and hopes her fellow mutants will get a better chance to get to know her. But, of course, the Firestar became the winner of the fan vote, which makes her shocking inclusion in the team more logical. Ultimately, the list is a solid mix of veteran mutants and relative newcomers, which should make their interaction unique and offer readers a new perspective on the X-Men.

Magik, Forge, Havoc, Iceman and Firestar joining Sync, Jean Grey and Cyclops are definitely creating an interesting new team. Seeing the new X-Men in action should be fun, as their abilities and personalities should emphasize how different the new line-up is from past groups. Readers can see the new form of the X-Men team in X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 from Marvel Comics, which is now in comic book stores.