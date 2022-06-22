Marvel has Just Hammered the Final Nail into the coffin of the MCU Inhumans

Attention! This article contains spoilers for the third episode of “Miss Marvel”.

Ms. Marvel finally puts an end to further appearances of Marvel inhumans in the MCU. In episode 3, “Miss Marvel”, more information is revealed about both Kamala’s family history and the origin of her superhero abilities. As readers of the Miss Marvel comics already know, the MCU series has significantly changed the way Kamala Khan’s powers manifest themselves. Kamala’s powers are not the result of exposure to a mutagenic substance by the king of inhumans, Black Thunder, but are associated with a mystical bracelet given by her grandmother. More detailed information about Kamala’s bracelet and grandmother is revealed in the third episode of “Miss Marvel” and confirms once and for all that the MCU version of Miss Marvel has nothing to do with inhumans.

Of course, the MCU has already tried to tell the story of the inhumans. In 2013, a proposed film based on the creations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby was abandoned and instead implemented as a TV show for the ABC network. Despite the introduction to the species in Agents of Shield and the IMAX theatrical release for the first two episodes of Inhumans, the show never became popular and was canceled after only eight episodes. Anson Mount would later reprise his role as Black Thunder in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but he was brutally and memorably killed by the Scarlet Witch’s attack on the Illuminati. In episode 3, “Miss Marvel,” Marvel Studios continues to remove inhumans from the MCU canon.

Episode 3 of “Miss Marvel” begins with flashbacks to British-occupied India, where Najma, Kamala’s grandmother, and their colleagues discover Kamala’s bracelet on a dismembered hand in an old tomb. When the British army advances, they disperse and Kamala holds the bracelet. It quickly turns out that Najma and Kamala’s grandmother are members of the Destiny Clan, exiled beings from another dimension, also known as Jinns. The Genie and the Clan of Destiny are Marvel’s niche ideas, first introduced in 1994 and previously intersected with the X—Men. As with Miss Marvel’s Kamala and Kamran abilities, Mystery and Genie were largely adapted from their Marvel comics source material, and given their real-life origins in mythology, Genies are more suited to Miss Marvel’s story of family responsibility and cultural heritage than inhumans.

Removing Inhumans and NuHumans from the origins of the MCU MCU also simplifies the task for viewers who may not be familiar with the source material of Marvel comics. “Miss Marvel” has a clear intention to attract a younger audience compared to the approaches of other recent Disney+ shows. This is primarily a coming-of-age story that also resonates with a younger audience that also finds its way in the world. As a result, “Miss Marvel”, which includes the story of the canceled 2017 TV show, will completely confuse the audience, especially since the low ratings of “Inhumans” suggest that even the main Marvel audience may not have watched it.

It’s also a convenient way for Marvel to bypass the failed experiment of the TV show “Inhumans”. Through its projects, Disney+ Marvel is creating a more connected television universe that complements the MCU. He has already adapted elements from existing Marvel series starring Matt Murdoch from Charlie Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’onforio in Hawkeye. Killing Black Thunder in the Multiverse of Madness and turning Kamala into a genie rather than NuHuman in Ms. Marvel makes it clear that inhumans are a property that Marvel is not currently interested in reviving.