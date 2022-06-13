Marvel Has Just Acknowledged the Biggest Problem With Replacing Captain America

Warning: spoilers of the first episode of “Miss Marvel” are ahead

The biggest problem with replacing Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) for the role of Captain America is emphasized by Miss Marvel. The fourth phase of the MCU continues with the seventh Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, in which another hero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), debuts. “Miss Marvel” opens up a whole new pocket in the franchise, but through AvengerCon, she also revisits the past and how it relates to what lies ahead of the ever-expanding universe.

In general, the 1st episode of “Miss Marvel” caused complete admiration, which has so far been reflected in critics’ reviews of the series. In addition to effectively getting to know Kamala, her family and friends, the release titled “Generation Why” also showed how much she is a big fan of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the Avengers. At some point, she attended the first ever AvengerCon, which was full of references to the Greatest Heroes of Earth and Guardians of the Galaxy. The action takes place at Camp Lehigh, and there are many tributes to Captain America, which subtly shows that Marvel Studios has a long way to go to replace the version of Rogers’ character.

No matter how noticeable Captain America is from the MCU at AvengerCon, all mentions of the hero are a hint of an iteration of Rogers, not Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). It is worth noting that the action of “Miss Marvel” takes place a couple of years after “Avengers: Finale”, which means that the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” have already ended by this point. Sam Wilson has publicly declared his rightful place as the new Captain America, and yet his version of the Star-Studded Avenger is not represented at AvengerCon. There’s even a statue of Rogers as Captain America with a redesigned Wilson shield that debuted in Avengers: Finale, which is even more confusing. These moments highlight how the MCU is still fighting for Sam Wilson to become the new Captain America, and highlight the challenge Wilson will face in the universe to overcome this and establish his own legacy in the mantle in Captain America 4 and beyond.

The identity of Captain America is the first superhero mantle to be officially and directly transferred. At the end of Avengers: Finale, Rogers made a conscious effort to go back to the Sacred Timeline to make sure he personally gave Wilson the shield. Despite this and the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios faces a difficult task — to create the role of Sam Wilson as the new Star Avenger. Since his last appearance, there is almost no mention that he has adopted the image that Ms. Marvel’s AvengerCon demonstrates. Moving forward, it’s clear that in the MCU universe and beyond, the topic of superhero robes and legacies needs to be touched upon once again. While Sam Wilson eventually adopted his new Avenger persona at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, much of the Disney+ series saw him still being associated with the Falcon, meaning Captain America 4 would have to come home, that Captain America MCU is Sam Wilson. and not Steve Rogers anymore.

As Ms. Marvel continues, it’s curious if there will be any reference to Sam Wilson’s Captain America. Since Kamala is a big fan of the Avengers and is well versed in them, it is very likely that she knows perfectly well that the former Falcon is now the new Star Avenger. Otherwise, a funny cameo from Maki will work too, especially if he’s working on a re-build of the Avengers saga after Infinity.