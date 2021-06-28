Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Almost Had An Online Mode

Guardians of the Galaxy: When Square Enix unveiled their new game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, they made a point of stressing that the adventure would be fully single player, without any microtransactions or DLCs, something that was reaffirmed in an exclusive interview we did with its directors.

However, apparently the company’s plans were not always like this! According to the LinkedIn résumé of Simon Larouche, a former Square Enix producer who currently works for Guerilla Games, between March 2017 and February 2018 he was actively involved with an online mode for the Guardians of the Galaxy game!

His role was described as “director of online gameplay in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy“, also citing that the mode was later cancelled. Would the game be something like an online co-op mode, with each player controlling a different Guardian?

Would you like this project to have an online mode or do you prefer the game that was shown at E3 2021? Looking forward to the game’s release on October 26th for all platforms? Comment below!