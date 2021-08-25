Marvel Future Revolution is Released Free for Android and iOS

It was released globally for Android and iOS phones, this Wednesday (25), Marvel Future Revolution. The game, which is free, is the first open-world action RPG released by Marvel for mobile devices.

The game’s story is totally original and has never been shown in other media. At this start, players will be able to choose from 8 playable characters: Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord and Storm.

In the game, it is possible to customize the heroes, choosing four parts of costumes and accessories, which allow more than 400 million combinations. Among the options are clothes used in Marvel’s movies and comics.

In the storyline, the heroes will have to unite after several Earths converge to form the “Primary Earth”. After that, players will be invited to join the newly formed “Omega Flight” team, which aims to defend the universe.

The title, which opened global pre-registration in June, was developed by South Korean Netmarble, responsible for games such as Lineage 2: Revolution and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

Gameplay

Marvel Future Revolution has Epic Quests, which follow the main story, and Side Quests that unlock other parallel plot plots. With the advanced game it is possible to unlock multiplayer content, which includes missions called Blitz, Special Operation, Raids and more.

The mobile game features traditional enemies like Ultron, M.O.D.O.K., Yellowjacket, Thanos, as well as powerful villain organizations like The Hand, A.I.M., and Hydra.

Among the scenarios are the city of New Stark City and Midgardia, the exclusive zones of the Hydra Empire and planets like Xandearth and Sakaar.

The title is in 3rd person, has typical action combat elements (including a kind of hack and slash) and other RPG elements (character and level customization).

Marvel Future Revolution game can now be downloaded for free from App Store and Play Store. He will gain, still this Wednesday, more news during Gamescom 2021.