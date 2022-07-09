Marvel Finally Confirms That Spider-Man’s Secret Is Known [SPOILER]

Warning: Contains spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man #5!

Eventually, Marvel reveals that Aunt May knows Peter Parker’s biggest secret about Spider-Man—and may have known for years. Peter guards his Spider-Man identity very carefully; he knows exactly what happens to those who find themselves drawn into his superhero life. But in The Amazing Spider-Man #5, Peter has nothing to worry about — his aunt almost admits that she knows about Peter crawling on walls.

Since the beginning of the Spider-Man story in Amazing Fantasy #15, Peter has kept his role as Spider-Man a secret from everyone around him. Quite rarely for a superhero in 1963, Peter had absolutely no support system, and even his first love Gwen Stacy did not know that he was Spider-Man (I thought Mary Jane found out much later). But other variants of Aunt May (namely the characters of the Ultimate Marvel universe and the MCU films) eventually discovered their nephew’s superheroism, and the comic book version 616 soon followed suit.

In Amazing Spider-Man #5, written by Zeb Wells with art by John Romita Jr., Peter manages to escape from the clutches of Tombstone and return to Aunt May’s apartment for dinner – which, as Aunt May readily admitted, she did not expect, given Peter’s previous track record. . Peter tries to explain his bruised face as a result of playing racquetball, a ridiculous excuse even for him. “You know, just one of those things,” he says, to which Aunt May simply replies, “One of those things.” It is implied that Aunt May absolutely knows the true secret of Spider-Man’s identity.

This is perhaps one of the most obvious signs in comics that Aunt May knows and knew that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. She no longer doubts the bruises and simply invites Peter to her home. Technically, this isn’t the first time Aunt May has known that Peter was Spider-Man. In Amazing Spider-Man #400, she told Peter that she had known him for many years shortly before she died of natural causes, but it was later revealed that she was an actress. hired by the Green Goblin to confuse Spider-Man even more than usual. Here it seems to be the real Aunt May, who really assumes that Spider-Man is in her living room.

If Aunt May finds out that Peter is Spider—Man, how will this development affect the current storyline? In the current continuity of the comics, Peter committed an action at the beginning of the first issue (the action takes place six months ago), as a result of which almost all of his friends abandoned him. Aunt May mentioned this unknown event, but has not yet revealed any details to Spider-Man (or the reader), and even if she knows Peter’s secret, the odds against him are incredibly high.