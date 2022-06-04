Marvel Finally Admits How Queer Krakoa Is from the X-Men

Warning: Spoilers for Marvel’s Voices Comic: Iceman Infinity #1

Queerness and LGBTQ+ representation have been an integral part of the X-Men franchise for decades, whether implicit or explicit, and in Luciano Vecchio’s new Marvel Voices: Iceman Infinity Comic #1, Bobby Drake officially recognizes the incredibly queer nature of the Krakoa mutant nation. just in time for pride month. Iceman is one of Marvel Comic’s most famous and public gay superheroes, but he has constantly struggled to find love, and in his new comic, he admits that he is struggling to find his place in the queer community of Krakoa.

The story of Bobby Drake’s coming out is far from simple, although his strangeness has been subtly hinted at in comics for decades, when a young Jean Grey, time-shifted, exposed a young Ice Man, who then confronted the older Bobby about why he stayed in the closet for many years. so long. This uncoordinated outing led to Drake’s serious personality crisis, described in his 2017 Iceman series, and he continues to seek love and his place in the queer community to this day, although he had a brief relationship with Romeo the Inhuman and Emma Frost’s brother Christian.

Marvel’s Voices: Iceman Infinity Comic #1, written and illustrated by the incredibly talented Luciano Vecchio, is the first Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic, a 4—issue limited series, “… celebrating life, love and all the wonderful complexities in between. “While the first installment already has a bunch of action showing how Iceman uses his Omega-level abilities, which are sometimes underestimated, Bobby’s strange personality and search for love are the central undercurrent permeating the plot. Most of the first installment takes place in the Green Lagoon, a bar and club in Krakoa, where Iceman drinks with two other famous gay X-Men, Northstar and Rictor, as the three gossip about Bobby’s personal life. Drake reflects on the brief romance he had in his youth with Romeo, who he assumes is still an innocent young gay hero running around somewhere with inhumans, as well as his casual relationship with Christian Frost, which prompted Rictor to declare: “So, you’re single. and have fun.” Bobby agrees with Julio, but also reveals that he is more interested in an old-fashioned novel than he lets on, before reflecting: “… but now a bunch of Krakoans are experimenting and joining together in polyclusters. What’s left for me?”

Krakoa is not just a paradise island where mutants can be safe, it is also a place where you can separate yourself from the rigid social expectations imposed on them by human society, such as sexuality and gender expectations. This makes a lot of sense considering that the X-Men have been used for decades as an allegory of queer and marginalized identity, plus there are many mutants whose biology is simply not human… Globe Herman is a literal ball of paraffin. and he deserves to experiment, however he wants to find out how intimacy and sexuality work for him! When Eisman refers to “polycasterization,” he implies that there are multiple Krakoans in polyamorous relationship configurations, which means they have multiple intimate, romantic, or sexual relationships. Although this, unfortunately, has not been canonically confirmed, many fans believe that Scott Summers, Jean Grey, Logan and Emma Frost are in a kind of polyformation after years of tension and drama between them, which is actually not surprising. Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 is 75% made up of mutants, and the current Krakoan Age highlights many strange X-Men, such as Daken, Somnus, Karma, Mystique & Destiny, Rictor, Northstar and a new transgender mutant who debuts during Pride. A Month, An Escapade.

This scene from Marvel Voices: Iceman #1 is especially important because Luciano Vecchio makes it clear that while Bobby Drake doesn’t condemn these Krakoans who experiment, Iceman also feels more like a monogamous partner, demonstrating the real path of queer identity. the formation that many LGBTQ+ people experience, as well as the formal recognition of how strange the X-Men really are.