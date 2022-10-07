Marvel Fans Have Fun Making Jack Ryan John Krasinski In Season 3 Fantastic Four News

Fans of Amazon’s original series “Jack Ryan” (based on the popular Tom Clancy character) have been waiting a hell of a long time for the show to return. The premiere of the second season took place back in 2019, but the wait for the return of the show has finally almost come to an end. The series stars John Krasinski (“The Office”), and it has become one of the most popular with Amazon viewers since its premiere in 2018. The premiere of the third season is scheduled for December 21, and the actor shared a teaser. a poster for the return of the show. Of course, one Marvel fan saw this as an opportunity to turn Jack Ryan news into Fantastic Four news.

A fan cleverly (and ridiculously, a little accidentally) scrawled a “4” over the “A” in Ryan’s name. This, of course, is a game on the popular fan casting of Krasinski for the role of one of the founders of the “Fantastic Four” Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic.

Well, there you have it, folks. Krasinski as Richards has been confirmed! You heard it here first.

I’m kidding, of course, but what makes this fan tweet especially funny is how accurate it is about how Marvel fans can take the smallest Easter egg or a supposed Easter egg and turn it into a fan theory. During the WandaVision series, it seemed that every week fans found new clues for the appearance of the popular demon character Mephisto (you may ask who Mephisto is and why should I care?) only for him to end up never making an appearance in a limited series.

However, Krasinski’s fan casting is slightly different from Mephisto’s Easter eggs in one respect. Fans have been so vocal about their desire to star Jack Ryan that it has led to his inclusion (albeit in no more than a glorified cameo) as a multiverse version of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange by Sam Raimi in The Multiverse of Madness.

While “Fantastic Four” has been confirmed (and even has a release date of November 8, 2024) As part of the list of upcoming Marvel films, the MCU reboot has faced several setbacks and casting has not been confirmed.

However, never say never to Krasinski in the MCU, because with Jack Ryan ending in season 4, the actor may have a little more free time to put on blue spandex and fight multiverse threats. One can only hope.

Until “Mr. Fantastic” is officially selected, we Marvel fans will continue to have fun doing fan casting wherever possible, and anyone with an Amazon Video subscription will be able to enjoy the movie “Jack Ryan” when it returns this December!

