Marvel Fans Have Fun Making Jack Ryan John Krasinski In Season 3 Fantastic Four News

Fans of Amazon’s original series “Jack Ryan” (based on the popular Tom Clancy character) have been waiting a hell of a long time for the show to return. The premiere of the second season took place back in 2019, but the wait for the return of the show has finally almost come to an end. The series stars John Krasinski (“The Office”), and it has become one of the most popular with Amazon viewers since its premiere in 2018. The premiere of the third season is scheduled for December 21, and the actor shared a teaser. a poster for the return of the show. Of course, one Marvel fan saw this as an opportunity to turn Jack Ryan news into Fantastic Four news.

A fan cleverly (and ridiculously, a little accidentally) scrawled a “4” over the “A” in Ryan’s name. This, of course, is a game on the popular fan casting of Krasinski for the role of one of the founders of the “Fantastic Four” Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic.

Well, there you have it, folks. Krasinski as Richards has been confirmed! You heard it here first.