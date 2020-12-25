Marvel fans are trending as they celebrate Christmas Eve

Iron Man 3 dominates the trends on Twitter with Marvel fans calling it “the best Christmas movie”

“Like Christmas, but with more … me,” Tony Stark said once, before he learned that Iron Man 3 would officially make him a Christmas movie star.

The plot has become tedious, as some moviegoers swear that Iron Man 3 is not a Christmas movie, as the Christmas holidays are not an integral part of Tony Stark’s story in his first post-Avengers adventure.

Still, the movie takes place over the holidays and culminates with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) destroying all of her outfits as a Christmas present for Pepper Potts, not to mention the gigantic teddy bear he got her before her Malibu mansion. was destroyed.

The best “memes” of Iron Man 3

In Somagnews, we present you some of the funniest posts shared by Marvel fans on Twitter, who are looking for Iron Man 3 to be recognized as the best Christmas movie, at least in the MCU.

it's christmas time to praise iron man 3 pic.twitter.com/U68x55Q6we — tas loves sambucky (@rogersromanova) December 24, 2020

merry christmas everyone and to tony’s jarvis stocking 💗 hope everyone has a nice holiday season and watch iron man 3 the Only christmas movie ever! pic.twitter.com/RUHFW7w3D0 — tony stan (derogatory) (@starkrescue) December 24, 2020

Damn right Iron Man 3 is a Christmas film. pic.twitter.com/R6ArmdZYMl — S (@vacantless) December 24, 2020

Is Iron Man 3 the new generations “it’s technically a Christmas movie cause it takes place during Christmas and has Christmas themes and music throughout” Cause if so, I’m actually here for it. Iron Man 3 is great. pic.twitter.com/vQNs1rFfiD — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) December 24, 2020

annual reminder that iron man 3 is the best christmas movie pic.twitter.com/by0a9dinK3 — zach (@civiIswar) December 24, 2020



