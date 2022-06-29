Marvel Fan Art Reveals Anthony Starr Boys Will Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

The Marvel cinematic universe has become a well-oiled machine over the past decade and a shift in filmmaking. So far, Phase four has been a wild ride, and there are a number of upcoming Marvel movies that fans can’t wait to sink their teeth into. But it is not yet known when the X-Men will finally appear. Meanwhile, some Marvel fan art shows that Anthony Starr from The Boys replaces Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine.

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its property, the doors were seemingly open for the X-Men, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four to join the MCU. Kevin Feige kept his cards close as to when this might happen, although the role of Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange 2 was apparently the first step. Fans have been tossing up a few names for the next Wolverine (including Starr’s co-star Karl Urban), and now we can imagine what a Homelander from “Boys” might look like with claws.

I mean, how cool is that? Anthony Starr is a really intimidating character in the role of the Homelander in “Boys”, and comic book fans will undoubtedly be happy to see how he really acts as a hero of the Marvel cinematic universe. While Hugh Jackman has very large shoes (and claws) to fill, Starr certainly looks like he can handle it in this image.

The fan art above came to us from the Instagram of a digital artist named Aitesam Farook. Their art account has 198 thousand subscribers thanks to the detailed and magnificent fan art that he publishes. This art embodies fan theories and castings, including what Anthony Starr might look like in his signature yellow Wolverine suit. Turn on the mutants in the MCU, cowards!

In the image, Anthony Starr of The Boys rocks the comic’s exact appearance as Wolverine. He has a trademark pointed hero hairstyle, which was also worn by Hugh Jackman throughout his time as the clawed hero. But Jackman has never actually worn a yellow suit, despite several teasers about the suit appearing over the years. The image also shows Starr rocking several bullet wounds, which Wolverine’s healing abilities quickly deal with.

As mentioned earlier, moviegoers have been waiting for years for the X-Men to finally become part of the Marvel cinematic universes. Although the term “mutant” has not yet been uttered, there have been several connections with the beloved rogue team. Namely, because Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, was finally crowned as the Scarlet Witch, and because Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As for who can play the X-Men in the shared universe, that’s the million dollar question.

“Boys” is currently streaming on Amazon, and the next part of the MCU “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released on July 8. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.