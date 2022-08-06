Marvel: Does announcing so many projects do more harm than good?

The Marvel cinematic universe is spiraling out of control, and the franchise is quickly running afoul of casual fans, hardcore sycophants, and even their own creative teams. With the recent outpouring of announcements and confirmations, brand excess threatens to strangle itself and die the slow death of every empire in history.

Superhero fatigue is increasingly turning from a theoretical topic of speculative conversations into an industry fact. While individual Marvel objects are still profitable, and fans still do not cease to rejoice in some outstanding projects, the big discoveries are simply stunning. Maybe the time for the five-year plan was more than 10 years ago.

At the recent Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel unveiled its iconic timeline map for Phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel cinematic universe. There were 14 MCU titles on the timeline, which will last fans until the end of 2025. Very few of these projects were completely new to fans, some had no name, and a couple of new arrivals. Perhaps even more interestingly, the Phase 6 map was clearly incomplete. There were at least 8 tagged dates with no projects attached, which provided several other unknown films and TV series over the past couple of years. With at least 22 projects proposed in the next three years, it’s impossible to ignore the huge growth of the franchise.

Now fans have plans for 2022-2025, and it contains 22 upcoming features and four projects that have already been released this year. Look back just ten years ago. From 2012 to 2015, the MCU released seven films with a total duration of about 15 hours. The next three years may indeed contain more than 100 hours of MCU content. Although the running time, episode lists and the full list of projected content have not yet been disclosed, conservative estimates put this increase at 700%. The year 2022 alone has already eclipsed the period of the last decade. Of course, a big shift has happened with Disney+ and its streaming offerings, which are often quite lengthy. The franchise is constantly releasing more content, and its exponential growth is making the early MCU look sluggish. A fan hoping to keep up will have to consistently donate more and more time to hobbies over the years. The more and more compelling question this trend raises is whether this hypothetical fan is going to keep messing with it at all.

Marvel’s continued growth is a natural side effect of something becoming extremely popular, but it has a negative impact on all aspects of the franchise. Fans are free to choose which parts of the universe they are interested in, but the constant flow of new content makes it difficult to choose the best parts. To make matters worse, dragging the franchise’s creative teams through the wringer to do it all ensures that things will be even worse than ever. More and more fans are starting to feel that the visual elements of the franchise are lagging behind compared to the work they released a decade ago. Marvel oversaturates its own market, exhausts its fans, pushes away everyone who does not want to break through the noise, and brings its creative professionals to ruin. Fans should begin to sincerely doubt that the biggest empire in the world of blockbuster cinema will grow to death.

Countless visual effects specialists gathered to discuss the nightmarish world of working on the Marvel project. They have more money than most countries to invest in the fast-growing stream of films, but they are still willing to go beyond their capabilities. Fans complained that the quality of the VFX streaming series was inadequate when adapting fan-favorite characters. With the release of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, fans even feel disappointed with the blockbusters of the franchise. Of course, effects aren’t everything, but it’s very noticeable when a movie released in 2012 looks better than the one released in 2022. The irresistible all-consuming greed of the franchise is not just bad for the cinema as a whole, it is bad for the films themselves. This is the moment when the aspects of the MCU that are art come into direct combat with what is the product, and the product wins.

As long as individual films remain popular and products continue to be sold, this problem will not slow down. It’s only going to get worse. At the second stage there were six projects, at the third — 11, at the fourth — fourteen, and at the fifth and sixth — dozens. This is a measurable exponential growth that does nothing but gradually burn out goodwill and risk destroying the entire multiverse experiment. In the beginning, there was always a chance that the Cinematic Universe model would fall apart, and although it seems too big to fail today, every empire reaches its limit. Marvel won’t slow down unless it needs to, so fans will have to wait and see how this slow growth and decline pays off.