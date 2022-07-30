Marvel Denies Vote Rigging by X-Men Fans Over Controversial New Member

At the recent X-Men: Hellfire #1 Gala, a new X-Men team was formed from democratically elected Krakoan mutants, but one surprise was the winner of the Marvel fan vote, during which a Firestar focused on the Avengers was chosen as a new team member. X-Men. Devoted X-Men fans were skeptical about whether the fan vote was rigged, but in a new interview with Chris Hassan on AIPT, X-Men senior editor Jordan White assured fans that the vote was 100% authentic.

While little-known mutants such as Micromax or Avalanche participated in the fan vote in this year’s X-Men election, the addition of Firestar to the vote was still a surprise to many, since she is often considered clearly not a member of the X-Community. . Angelica Jones deliberately did not join the Krakoa mutant nation, so while her addition to the team may come as a surprise, it will also lead to a lot of interesting dramas and intrigues.

Firestar was first introduced as the character of the beloved Spider-Man of the 1980s and his amazing friends along with another mutant Ice Man, but quickly became a fan favorite character and was introduced into the Marvel comics canon shortly thereafter. The main plot of Angelica Jones’ introduction to Marvel was that the then evil Emma Frost manipulated her into joining her Massachusetts Academy, a rival to Xavier’s school, while secretly training her to become a killer without her knowledge. To do this, she used a hypnotizing bracelet to cause Angelica terrible nightmares of all the X-Men attacking her, and also killed her horse Butter Rum to convince her that she could not control her powers, and although she eventually realized Frost’s deception, the damage had already been done, and since then por Firestar didn’t trust the X-Men. As part of the AIPT program “X-Men on Mondays”, interviewer Chris Hassan talked with the senior editor of “X-Men” Jordan White about everything related to the “Hellfire Gala”, and, of course, touched on the controversial vote and the new role of the Firestar on Krakoa:

Jordan: So Firestar is obviously on the team because you chose her—as if you literally voted for her. But I know that many fans are very unhappy that she participated in the elections.

Look, I know there are skeptics who think we’re rigging votes or that we know who it’s going to be even before it happens. Not really. One of the reasons we do it so much in advance is because Jerry plans who he wants to see on the team, in general, and then we say, “OK, who else would you like to have on the team?” And we made a list, and Firestar was on it. And that’s why she’s on the team, because you demanded it, because you chose this particular character. If you chose Armor, it would be Armor, and Jerry would come up with a good material for Armor as a character.

With Firestar, to be honest, the question arose, isn’t it too popular? Will she win automatically? And my initial thought was this: I don’t think it will be guaranteed. She’s hardly an X-character. She is mostly known as an Avengers character or even as a Spider-Man character from other media. And the fact that she was on a Spider-Man TV show many, many years ago, I didn’t think it would make any difference.

As Jordan White hilariously notes, Firestar is hardly an X-character at all and has actively avoided communicating with Xavier’s students for years, instead preferring to spend her time as a member of the New Warriors or various iterations of the Avengers. White’s interview confirming that the fan vote was not rigged, of course, does not mean that the voting results were not distorted. As White himself says, even he himself thought that Angelica was automatically chosen because of the recognition of her name, so there is a chance that random Marvel readers decided to vote for her because they knew about her, instead of voting. for characters that are very much loved by many devoted X-Men readers, such as Monet, Armor or Sirin. No matter how Firestar won, there is no turning back, and now that Pepe Larraz has designed a really amazing new costume for Angelica, which will appear for the first time in the upcoming X-Men #15, it becomes clear that Firestar as part of the X-Men is here to stay. However… with her ties to the Avengers and her hatred of Emma Frost, there is a high possibility that Tony Stark could interfere with Firestar’s status with mutants, which means readers can expect an extreme team drama over the next year.

The selection of Firestar to the X-Men team was a big surprise for many X-Men fans, but perhaps an even bigger surprise for Angelica Jones herself, and it’s nice to receive official confirmation from a senior Marvel editor that this year’s X-Vote of male fans was a legitimate event that we hope will continue annually.