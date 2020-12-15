Marvel deleted an Instagram post it could spoil

In a botched Instagram post, Kristine Crivier actually broke down what her husband has been working on for the past few months. It takes a lot of collaboration to make these Marvel projects, especially in a year where normal filming was basically impossible.

Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision all suffered a slight delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, however that presented creative teams with the challenge of finding a way to produce entertaining people while keeping everyone as safe as possible.

On the other hand, the actor’s wife wrote that her husband had been very busy in Atlanta this year noting how excited she was to share the behind-the-scenes photos of the filming of one of Loki’s projects but sadly the post was removed due to that it did not comply with Marvel’s privacy policies.

“Our family has sworn to secrecy with Marvel Studios for many years, so I generally can’t share anything until the media can.”

So here’s Chuck with Tom Hiddleston during an action session. He’s having a tough time right now having to keep all the secrets of Spiderman 3 from us while they are currently filming, ”said Crivier.

For her part, Kevin Feige spoke about Loki at Disney Investor Day this week. This first salvo of projects for Marvel Studios is branching out in mysterious ways. Loki will present Hiddleston with an exciting mystery to unravel, it is possible that Loki the god of mischief will emerge from his brother’s shadow to enter fully into his own Disney + series in May of next year.

Likewise, the great Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, and Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant join the series. As with our other shows coming to Disney +, they claim they wanted to try something a little different, explore a new genre for themselves at Marvel Studios.

For that reason they have put Loki in the middle of his own criminal thriller, it is true that that sounds a bit unusual but do not worry because poor Loki must be just as confused.



