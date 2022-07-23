Marvel DC 2022 Announcements at the moment

SDCC 2022 has officially begun, taking place from July 21 – 24, and IGN has all of the coverage you need throughout the event. With so many fun panels happening, Marvel has announced its return with its all-star panel and exciting exclusives to look forward to.

Tune in to our SDCC live show where we’ll be breaking down Marvel’s panel news and other inside scoops from SDCC panels in real-time!

Biggest Marvel Announcements at Comic-Con 2022 Day 1:

So much is yet to come this weekend from Marvel, but here’s everything you should know so far.

SEE: Everything Announced at Marvel’s Animation Panel

Marvel Reveals Real-Life Infinity Stones Collection Worth $25 Million:Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur First-Look ClipI Am Groot Trailer revealedMarvel’s animated series What If…? is coming to Disney+ in early 2023The Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series is coming to Disney+ in 2024X-Men ’97 to Premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2023Marvel Zombies on Disney+ to Have the ‘Gore and Splatter You Want From a Zombie Show’(More to come!)

Other Marvel Predictions for SDCC 2022:

Black Panther 2 is Titled ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

During Marvel Studios’ Hall H Comic-Con 2019 panel, Kevin Feige confirmed Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and Captain Marvel 2 are all on the way as well as the announced Phase 4 lineup, plus the introduction of the Fantastic Four to the MCU.

Based on Marvel’s panel from Comic-Con 2019, we anticipate many questions will be answered around the future of the MCU and follow-up updates around previously announced projects; (She Hulk, perhaps? X-Men even?!?! Something brand new?)

We May Hear More About:

She-HulkBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (and/or the Holiday Special)Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaFantastic Four

Marvel Phase 4 Comic Con Panel

54 Images

Also see the upcoming Marvel movies and projects confirmed so far:

Marvel Cinematic Universe: Every Upcoming Movie and TV Show

29 Images

Can You Livestream Marvel at Comic-Con 2022?

Sadly, no panels are being livestreamed. However, IGN is there in-person to share all of the exciting announcements and exclusives with you as they happen for multiple panels, including Marvel. (Marvel will also share recap updates via Marvel’s social channels).

Where to Watch SDCC 2022 including Marvel Recap

SDCC IGN Live Show

Marvel Entertainment Confirmed Panels:

Marvel has a booth schedule for in-person fan activities and giveaways, but unless you’re there, we didn’t want to share too much about the booth (’cause FOMO). IGN will be on the floor and recapping all the excitement for you on IGN.com and hosting our own interviews and live recaps! Here’s what Marvel’s announced for their Panels:

Friday, July 22

60 YEARS OF SPIDER-MAN: A THIS WEEK IN MARVEL SPECIAL EVENT MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE

Sat, July 23

MARVEL COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY MARVEL COMICS: NEXT BIG THING

Sun, July 24

WOMEN OF MARVEL

MORE ON COMIC-CON 2022:

Everything Announced So Far at Comic-Con 2022Shop Marvel Action Figures and Collectibles on the IGN Store

Also catch up on where Marvel has left off:

Every Loose End in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

30 Images

You Can Also Shop Popular Marvel Merch at the IGN Store:

Sentinel

Peni Parker & SP//dr SV Action Figure – Marvel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

From the hit animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” we are happy to introduce Peni Parker & SP//dr as the 3rd item to our “SV-Action” series, aimed to recreate the cool and vividly colored combat scenes in the movie.

0

$124.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Peni Parker & SP//dr SV Action Figure – Marvel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/peni-parker-spdr-sv-action-figure-marvel-spider-man-into-the-spider-verse-787700-720x-1658527417138.jpg”,”description”:”From the hit animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” we are happy to introduce Peni Parker & SP//dr as the 3rd item to our “SV-Action” series, aimed to recreate the cool and vividly colored combat scenes in the movie.”,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Sentinel”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:124.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/peni-parker-sp-dr-sv-action-figure-marvel-spider-man-into-the-spider-verse?_pos=18&_sid=7cd300b73&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Iron Studios

Wolverine MiniCo PVC Statue – Marvel X-Men

“Wolverine – X-Men – MiniCo – Iron Studios” is on top of the twisted metal marked with its claws and he advances like a hunter ready to jump against any threat, after all, as he always says, he is the best in what he does. Size: Approx. 8.2 inches tall

0

$39.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Wolverine MiniCo PVC Statue – Marvel X-Men”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/wolverine-minico-pvc-statue-marvel-x-men-669514-1800×1800-1658518389851.jpeg”,”description”:””Wolverine – X-Men – MiniCo – Iron Studios” is on top of the twisted metal marked with its claws and he advances like a hunter ready to jump against any threat, after all, as he always says, he is the best in what he does. Size: Approx. 8.2 inches tall”,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Iron Studios”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:39.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/wolverine-minico-pvc-statue-marvel-x-men?_pos=8&_sid=141cedbcd&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Funko

POP Marvel: Monster Hunters- Thanos

POP Marvel: Monster Hunters – Thanos. Size: Approx. 3.75 inches

0

$11.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”POP Marvel: Monster Hunters- Thanos”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/thanos-mhw-funko-1658518585400.jpg”,”description”:”POP Marvel: Monster Hunters – Thanos. Size: Approx. 3.75 inches “,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Funko”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:11.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/pop-marvel-monster-hunters-thanos?_pos=1&_sid=ba9619f38&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Iron Studios

Beast MiniCo PVC Statue – Marvel X-Men

“Beast – X-Men – MiniCo – Iron Studios” features Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy, aka Beast, concentrating on his reading while enjoying a relaxing hot drink in his mug with the X-Men logo. Never underestimate the hero covered in blue fur. Approx. 5.5 inches tall

0

$39.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Beast MiniCo PVC Statue – Marvel X-Men”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/beast-minico-pvc-statue-marvel-x-men-890456-1800×1800-1658519774696.jpeg”,”description”:””Beast – X-Men – MiniCo – Iron Studios” features Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy, aka Beast, concentrating on his reading while enjoying a relaxing hot drink in his mug with the X-Men logo. Never underestimate the hero covered in blue fur. Approx. 5.5 inches tall”,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Iron Studios”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:39.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/beast-minico-pvc-statue-marvel-x-men?_pos=3&_sid=ddd50d62d&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Iron Studios

Rogue MiniCo PVC Statue – Marvel X-Men

“Rogue – X-Men – MiniCo – Iron Studios” statue shows the young Anna Marie, better known as Rogue, sitting on the hand of a destroyed Sentinel. She absorbed some of Captain Marvel’s cosmic alien powers. No big deal. Size: Approx. 7 inches tall

0

$39.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Rogue MiniCo PVC Statue – Marvel X-Men”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/rogue-minico-pvc-statue-marvel-x-men-376517-1800×1800-1658522341227.jpg”,”description”:””Rogue – X-Men – MiniCo – Iron Studios” statue shows the young Anna Marie, better known as Rogue, sitting on the hand of a destroyed Sentinel. She absorbed some of Captain Marvel’s cosmic alien powers. No big deal. Size: Approx. 7 inches tall “,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Iron Studios”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:39.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/rogue-minico-pvc-statue-marvel-x-men?_pos=4&_sid=ddd50d62d&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Iron Studios

Storm MiniCo PVC Statue – Marvel X-Men

“Storm – X-Men – MiniCo – Iron Studios” statue presents Ororo Munroe along with the winds that she can control. With a small sample in the palm of her left hand, she shows that the weather can change for whoever faces her. Size: Approx. 8.2 inches tall

0

$39.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Storm MiniCo PVC Statue – Marvel X-Men”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/storm-minico-pvc-statue-marvel-x-men-687685-1800×1800-1658519951829.jpg”,”description”:””Storm – X-Men – MiniCo – Iron Studios” statue presents Ororo Munroe along with the winds that she can control. With a small sample in the palm of her left hand, she shows that the weather can change for whoever faces her. Size: Approx. 8.2 inches tall”,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Iron Studios”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:39.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/storm-minico-pvc-statue-marvel-x-men?_pos=6&_sid=ddd50d62d&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Funko

Funko POP! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Dr. Doom

Funko POP! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Dr. Doom

Size: Approx. 6 inches High

0

$11.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Funko POP! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Dr. Doom”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/doctor-doom-funko-1658522163621.jpg”,”description”:”Funko POP! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Dr. DoomnnSize: Approx. 6 inches High”,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Funko”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:11.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/copy-of-00-in-stock-product-template?_pos=3&_sid=86a502db0&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Funko

Funko Pop! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Venom

Funko Pop! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Venom

Size: Approx. 3.75 inches

0

$11.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Funko Pop! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Venom”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/funkopop-marel-mhw-venom-1658521988626.jpg”,”description”:”Funko Pop! Marvel: Monster Hunters – VenomnnSize: Approx. 3.75 inches “,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Funko”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:11.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/funko-pop-marvel-monster-hunters-venom?_pos=2&_sid=86a502db0&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Marvel

Weapon X – Marvel X-Men Black T-Shirt

“Should I call you Logan, Weapon X?” “No. Call me Wolverine!”

This tee is ultra-soft with 100% Ringspun Cotton and a flawless fit. It will shrink very minimally (or not at all).

0

$24.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Weapon X – Marvel X-Men Black T-Shirt”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/weapon-x-marvel-x-men-black-t-shirt-137552-1800×1800-1658519555252.jpeg”,”description”:””Should I call you Logan, Weapon X?” “No. Call me Wolverine!” nnThis tee is ultra-soft with 100% Ringspun Cotton and a flawless fit. It will shrink very minimally (or not at all).”,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Marvel”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:24.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/weapon-x-marvel-x-men-black-t-shirt”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

Marvel

Marvel Classics – Marvel White T-Shirt

A classic tee for Marvel Comic fans. The group shot of many of Marvels greatest heroes and villains is officially Licensed Marvel Product and custom printed in the USA. Ultra-soft 100% Ringspun Cotton and up to 3XL size available.

0

$24.99See on IGN Store {“@context”:”http://schema.org/”,”@type”:”Product”,”name”:”Marvel Classics – Marvel White T-Shirt”,”image”:”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/07/22/marvel-classics-marvel-white-t-shirt-176449-1800×1800-1658522602110.jpeg”,”description”:”A classic tee for Marvel Comic fans. The group shot of many of Marvels greatest heroes and villains is officially Licensed Marvel Product and custom printed in the USA. Ultra-soft 100% Ringspun Cotton and up to 3XL size available.”,”brand”:{“@type”:”Thing”,”name”:”Marvel”},”offers”:{“@type”:”Offer”,”priceCurrency”:”USD”,”price”:24.99,”url”:”https://store.ign.com/products/marvel-classics-marvel-white-t-shirt?_pos=1&_sid=729502fc0&_ss=r”,”seller”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”IGN Store”}}}

SHOP: Marvel Collectibles