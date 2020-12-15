Marvel Confirms Tobey Maguire’s Return with Spider-Man 3

Tobey Maguire will return to the world of Marvel where fans couldn’t be happier.

In the last hours it was confirmed that Tobey Maguire will be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans have begun to speculate in which movies he would appear.

Tobey is well remembered for his interpretation of Spider-Man and for a long time there has been talk of his possible return although nothing was confirmed.

Tobey Maguire returns to Marvel

It has been 13 years since Tobey Maguire gave life to Peter Parker, the last time was in 2007, but now he will do it again for Spider-Man 3 and for Doctor Strange.

The actor made three Spider-Man films and then left the Marvel universe to participate in other types of productions.

Until recently Tobey Maguire’s participation in Spider-Man 3 was just a rumor, but now Marvel confirmed his presence as well as that of Andrew Garfield, who will also be in the film that will star Tom Holland and will start the Multiverse of Spider-Man.

Thus, Tobey Maguire returns to the Marvel universe in Spider-Man 3 when it opens on December 23, 2021 and in Doctor Strange on March 25, 2022, according to the release dates that have transpired so far.



