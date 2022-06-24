Marvel Confirms Mr. Fantastic’s Connection to Dr. Doom in “Doctor Strange 2”

Marvel Studios confirms that John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness had a secret relationship with Doctor Doom. One of the biggest surprises in the movie “Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” occurred when the Illuminati team from Earth-838 was revealed. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange met the team during his adventure in the multiverse, meeting alternate versions of Baron Mordo, Peggy Carter and Maria Rambo. The Illuminati team of Doctor Strange 2 also made headlines, including Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Anson Mount’s Black Thunder, and John Krasinski’s Reed Richards.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios acquired the rights to The Fantastic Four, fans have been wondering who will play the First Marvel Family in the MCU. John Krasinski became a popular fan of the series “Mr. Fantastic” on the Internet, and his real wife Emily Blunt was often offered to play Sue Storm. Krasinski’s appearance in Doctor Strange 2 made viewers wonder if he would continue to play this character in the MCU. Despite his limited screen time, he made a big impression and hinted at some important connections with the history of the Fantastic Four.

Now the audio commentary to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has confirmed a new detail about John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic. According to The Direct, Reed Richards from the MCU multiverse had a secret relationship with Dr. Doom. The commentary on “Doctor Strange 2” included producer Richie Palmer discussing the introduction of Mr. Fantastic. Praising the costume’s design, Palmer confirmed that Reed Richards is teleporting to the Illuminati base using Doctor Doom’s time platform.

The detail of the teleportation device that he uses to get on stage, we took from the comics, this is the Time Platform of Doctor Doom.

Noteworthy is the confirmation that John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic uses Dr. Doom’s Time Platform in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness. Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, is the most iconic villain of the Fantastic Four and one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history. Comics introduced his time platform in 1962 as a version of Doctor Doom’s time machine. It was originally used by the Fantastic Four after Doom kidnapped Sue Storm and forced them to steal treasures from the past. A small detail confirms that Doctor Doom also exists on the Earth-838 timeline.

It’s not clear yet whether Doctor Doom’s time platform in Doctor Strange 2 is part of the larger MCU plans or just a small detail added for entertainment. A multiverse version of Doom could pose a threat in a potential Secret Wars movie, which is also mentioned through mentions of invasions in the Doctor Strange sequel. On the other hand, it would be somewhat surprising if Marvel Studios presented Doom as a multiversal threat from the very beginning. Fans would probably do best to treat Mr. Fantastic’s connection to Dr. Doom in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as a funny Easter egg, not a teaser of the future, but only time will tell if there is something more here.