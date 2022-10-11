Marvel changes the release dates of the films “Blade”, “Fantastic Four”, “Avengers: Secret Wars”, the next “Deadpool” among the moves of Disney

On Tuesday, Disney unveiled or changed the release dates of many films, including Marvel’s Blade, the production of which, as announced this morning, is being postponed.

Among the changes, the triquel about Deadpool, which has no name yet, has been postponed from September 6, 2024 to November 8, 2024, and the Fantastic Four has been postponed from this last date to February 14, 2025. Previously scheduled for November 7, 2025, “Avengers: The Secret.” “Wars”, the first film in the “Avengers” series, will debut on May 5, 2026.

An unnamed Marvel shot set for February 14, 2025 was moved to November 7, 2025, and another was removed from the schedule after being scheduled for May 1, 2026.

Other titles given release dates today by Disney include Searchlight’s “Chevalier” (7/4/23), “Ghosts in Venice” on the 20th (15/9/23) and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (24/5/24).

Blade, a vampire film starring Mahershala Ali, is currently in search of a new director after the departure of Bassim Tariq. It is now scheduled to open on September 6, 2024, and was previously scheduled for November 3, 2023.

This summer at Comic Con in San Diego, Marvel boss Kevin Feige laid the groundwork for the first time for the transition from Phase 4 to Phase 5 and even to Phase 6 of the MCU; Phase 4 ends with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

Phase 6 is a reboot of the Fantastic Four, along with the Avengers twins: Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The two were originally supposed to separate for six months in May and December 2025; the Kang Dynasty was the first and was not part of today’s changes. These will be secret wars, which will move to the state of May 2026.