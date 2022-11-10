Marvel Changed The Opening Crawl To Honor Chadwick Boseman, And It’s Perfect

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is a meditation on the mountain, complemented by moments dedicated to Chadwick Bozeman.

There is a small spoiler ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Marvel cinematic universe is back in theaters with Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel has received positive criticism and is expected to have huge box office receipts. The film is a meditation on the mountain, offering appropriate send-offs to T’Challa and the actor who breathed life into him. In fact, Marvel changed the opening video in honor of Chadwick Boseman, and that’s fine.

The emotional stakes for “Black Panther 2” were high both during production and during its release, as the death of Chadwick Boseman left a gaping hole in the franchise. The film honors him in various ways throughout its run, including when we see the Marvel Studios logo flash on the screen. Instead of showing various characters from the MCU, actor Ma Rainey “Black Bottom” is present in all the clips.

This allusion to Chadwick Boseman’s death becomes even more powerful because the theme music for Marvel Studios is noticeably absent. There is no music, no sound; Ryan Coogler literally creates a minute of silence in honor of the late actor, where fans will undoubtedly reflect on his legacy. And in the film itself, we will also see how characters such as Shuri, Nakia and Queen Ramonda struggle with their grief throughout the 161-minute screening of the film.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Marvel Studios intro has been edited in honor of Chadwick Boseman. After his death in the summer of 2020, T’Challa became the last visible character in the clip, in which he channels kinetic energy through a purple explosion on the battlefield. Although various characters have since been added and removed, Black Panther remained the last visible character as the theme music usually reaches its climax.

As mentioned earlier, the credits aren’t the only time Chadwick Boseman is honored in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The film is duly dedicated to his memory, and the actors’ performances are apparently based on their real feelings of mourning. The way T’Challa’s death also seems to hint at what happened in real life when Bozeman’s colleagues are unaware of his personal battle with colon cancer.

The first “Black Panther” was a truly revolutionary game in the MCU. The film showed a lot of black talent behind and in front of the camera, became a worldwide sensation and was even a favorite at the Academy Awards ceremony. And thanks to his role as T’Challa and performances in such projects as “42” and “Forward”, Chadwick Bozeman became a real hero for young and old fans. Smart money says that the first weekend shows of “Wakanda forever” will whine. And fans can watch Marvel movies to see this emotional sequel.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is already in theaters, along with a sweet tribute to Chadwick Bozeman. Be sure to check out the release dates of the films in 2022 to plan your next movie. Just don’t wait for any upcoming Marvel movies for a while, as Ryan Coogler’s sequel was the last movie released in phase four.