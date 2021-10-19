Marvel calendar: upcoming releases in movies and series from 2021-2022

Marvel: We review all the productions underway for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Disney after the premiere of Shang-Chi. Complete list. Disney has prepared a surprising array of films and series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), whose name is increasingly appropriate for the name started back in 2008 with Iron Man. Since then, more than twenty productions since the Phases 1 to 3; but the arrival of Disney + changed everything. Not only because of the commitment to series within the UCM, but because some films also have something to say on the platform. Let us know the date – if any – of all the films and series that will arrive in the Marvel Universe after the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters this September 3 and the frenzy of changes in dates announced this month of October.

Marvel Cinematic Universe: all series and movies.

Because if Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki have not been enough for you, prepare for what lies ahead; starting from last August 2021 with What If …? or Shang-Chi itself in September, which turns Phase 4 upside down. Disney + is an inescapable agent in this context, a platform to which you have to subscribe yes or yes in case you don’t want to miss out on anything. Thus, after the animation series What If …?, Where we see in independent and self-concluding episodes what would have happened if the evolution of according to what events had been different; Added to the young and predisposed Sang-Chi, the following appointments are Eternals on November 5, Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, 2022 and Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022.

Without further ado, we put all the series and films underway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order of release, indicating what will come to Disney + and what will be reserved for theaters.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) – 2021

Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision): January 15, 2021 [Disney + Series]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: March 19, 2021 [Disney + Series]

M.O.D.O.K: May 21, 2021 [Disney + Series]

Loki: June 11, 2021 [Disney + Series]

Black Widow: July 9, 2021 [Disney + Movie]

What If… ?: August 11, 2021 [Disney + Series]

Sang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021 [Movie]

Eternals: November 5, 2021 [Movie]

Hawkeye: November 24, 2021 [Disney + Series]

Spider-Man 3: December 17, 2021 [Movie]