Marvel: Avengers Endgame is blowing up the box office!

New success for Marvel Avengers Endgame! The figures have fallen: the film therefore explodes the entire American box office of the year 2020 …

Covid demands, the US and global box office have therefore taken a big hit! But that’s without counting on the cult Marvel movie Avengers Endgame!

Without surprise ! The closure of movie theaters in the United States has resulted in an 80% drop in revenues… Shock! That’s more than $ 2.3 billion in unsold tickets.

The numbers are very clear! In 2019, the one and only Marvel Avengers: Endgame grossed more money than the entire US box office in 2020 …

Indeed, the film Marvel thus allowed the world box office to beat itself a hallucinating record! Watch your eyes: $ 42.5 billion in revenue, about $ 1 billion more than in 2018.

MARVEL AVENGERS ENDGAME: THE WINNING COMBO WITH OUR FAVORITE SUPER HEROES

The Marvel Avengers Endgame synopsis? “The Titan Thanos, having succeeded in appropriating the six Infinity Stones and uniting them on the Golden Gauntlet, was thus able to achieve his goal of pulverizing half the population of the Universe. Five years later, Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, manages to escape from the dimension he was stuck in. He then offers the Avengers a solution to revive all the missing beings: recover the Infinity Stones in the past. ”

To the delight of fans, we find in Marvel Avengers Endgame all our favorite super-heroes! Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Nebula or even Carole Danvers and many others … It’s simple, they are all there!