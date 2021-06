Marvel Avengers: DLC With Black Panther Arrives in August 2021

Marvel Avengers: Square Enix released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, a new trailer of the Black Panther DLC by Marvel’s Avengers. The content will be released in August 2021 for free.

Called War for Wakanda, the additional content makes the African hero playable. The villain will be Klaw, known in the comics as Claw Sonic. Check out the expansion teaser below.

Marvel’s Avenger is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia.