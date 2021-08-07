Marvel Announces Spider-Man NFT Collection for Up to $400

Marvel announced yesterday (5th) that it is joining the new digital fad of the moment: the non-fungible token (NFT). The company’s first collection will have Spider-Man as its theme and will cost between US$40 (approximately R$209 at current prices) and US$400 (approximately R$2,000).

The exclusive pieces will be sold in partnership with Orbis Blockchain Technologies through the VeVe app, which specializes in digital collectibles. The app has already launched products from DC Comics, Ghostbusters, Adventure Time, Back to the Future and Jurassic Park.

Fans will be able to buy digital works of “Amigão da Vizinha”, which are separated by rarity, starting this Saturday (7th). Check the versions, prices and availability below:

Common: Spider-Man – The Amazing Spider-Man ($40 and 32,000 units);

Uncommon: Spider-Man – Hangin’Out (US$50 and 16 thousand units);

Rare: Spider-Man – Jump Into Action ($100 and 9,000 units);

Ultra-rare: Spider-Man – Animated ($250 and 2,500 units);

Secret-rare: Spider-Man – Ultimate Animated ($400 and 1,000 units).

“Spider-Man is one of the most legendary superheroes in the Marvel Universe, so there was no better way to start our global digital experience with VeVe,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment.

“We can’t wait to give fans unique ways to collect their favorite Marvel superheroes and memorabilia in digital form. Marvel has been a great partner and we look forward to celebrating ‘Marvel Month’ with fans around the world on the VeVe app,” said David Yu, co-founder and CEO of VeVe.

Marvel has also promised to release several other new NFT additions, including a digital edition of the company’s first comic book released in 1939. In addition, characters such as Steve Rogers (Captain America), Sam Wilson (Hawk) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) John F. Walker (American Agent) and Red Skull will be released in puppet format and with different rarities.

What is NFT?

The non-fungible token (NFT), or non-fungible token in Portuguese, is a digital piece represented by a unique code that cannot be copied or replicated, ensuring that whoever owns the code is the sole owner of the work.

The technology uses the blockchain, a tool that works as a kind of record book that cannot be changed and is used on a large scale in cryptocurrencies. It ensures that the owner of a cryptocurrency or an NFT can guarantee his ownership and trade with others if he wants to.

This year, the concept of crypto art has exploded, turning real artwork into digital products and even famous memes like “Jealous Girlfriend” and “David After Dentist”. The negotiation of digital products has moved millions of dollars around the world.