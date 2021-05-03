Marvel Announces Release Dates For New Movies

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), whose cinemas have become a monopoly until recently, is going through stagnant days. The company, which took its movies on hold due to Covid-19, remained away from the big screen for a long time. Using this time to prepare for future periods, Marvel continues its Phase 4 studies.

Finally, a video posted on the company’s official YouTube channel revealed some of these preparations. The release date of the new Marvel movies has been announced.

New era in Marvel movies

The video, which has an emotional tone, begins with the following words from Stan Lee. “I love spending time with people. This is the best feeling in the world. The world may change and develop, but there is one thing that will never change. We are all part of a big family. ” Immediately after, the video, where we see unforgettable scenes from past films, reveals the vision dates of the highly anticipated Marvel movies.

One of the striking details in the video was the official name and release date of Black Phanter 2. The movie, which recently lost its lead actor, will be called Wakanda Forever and will arrive on July 8, 2022. The full list of movies to be released is as follows:

Black Widow: July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021

Eternals: November 5th, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home: December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness: March 25, 2022

Thor Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022

The Marvels: November 11, 2022

November 11, 2022 Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania: February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: May 5, 2023

Fantastic Four: No release date announced