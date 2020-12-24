Marvel announced to celebrate the arrival of the new year

Recently, a video, released by the official Twitter of journalist Brandon Davis, features Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, making an announcement related to a special performance scheduled for December 31. The occasion will be part of the celebrations for the arrival of the new year.

In the video, Feige addresses Marvel fans in China. “2020 was an unusual year for all of us, but together, we kept hope alive in the face of unprecedented challenges and we never stopped telling the stories of heroes,” he said.

The president of Marvel added that next year, the studio will launch new films that include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Eternals.

Feige also stressed that a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beginning. It is worth remembering, in this context, that on January 15, 2021 the WandaVision series debuts on Disney +, inaugurating Phase 4 of the MCU.

“Before that, we’ll have a special New Year’s presentation from Marvel to welcome 2021. Stay tuned at Bilibili’s [Chinese video sharing site] New Year’s Ball on December 31 to get a glimpse of what’s waiting for us next year ”, he added.

Check out the full video:

A Marvel Studios musical on New Year’s Eve. 2020 is wild. pic.twitter.com/DBkLM6fDep — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 23, 2020



