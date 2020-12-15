Marvel and Disney Plus announce new series

Marvel’s universe of heroes is getting more and more complex to understand. Disney recently announced that another 50 productions will come to its streaming service in the coming years, most of them from the superhero studio.

Now she is announcing yet another series called Legends, which will tell iconic moments that are essential so that viewers do not miss any detail of all productions.

The first episodes of the series will tell stories of Visão and Wanda Maximoff, two great characters who will debut the WandaVision series that will be streaming on January 15th.

Legends will be released on Disney Plus a week before WandaVision, on January 8, 2021 and its main task is to make everyone better understand which period of time the series fits.

This will certainly be necessary, after all Marvel has already released 23 films about the heroes and will still present 10 more in the coming years. So it is worth remembering that the studio has already adopted a similar practice in the comics, where there is a recap of what happened previously on just one page for those who are entering this world now.

The series should win new chapters with Marvel’s upcoming streaming releases, such as Falcão and the Winter Soldier, which will debut in March; Loki arriving in May, Gavião Arqueiro right afterwards and Ms. Marvel at the end of 2021 and many other productions in the future.



