Marvel Already Has the Perfect MODOK Actor, but It’s Difficult

Marvel Studios already has the perfect actor for the role of MODOC in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, but this choice of actors also creates additional difficulties for the franchise. Two villains are due to appear in Ant-Man 3, and the other is Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors — which is why many have begun to speculate about who could play the other villain of the film, MODOK. Despite these ongoing debates, the most ideal choice for a villain actor has already been discovered thanks to the M.O.D.O.K show on Hulu — only there are difficulties with attracting this actor to the MCU due to the previous series.

MODOK is a Marvel comics character who was originally an employee of AIM, the company featured in the MCU in Iron Man 3. The original MODOK, George Tarleton, underwent a mutagenic medical experiment to boost his intelligence. Although the procedure worked, it left him bizarrely disfigured, with a huge head and a stunted body. MODOK then takes control of AIM and becomes a supervillain in the Marvel universe as a Mechanized organism created only for killing, or MODOK.

While the character appeared in the MCU in one iteration in Agents of Shield, another is due to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania. The perfect actor to play this character has done this before and received well-deserved praise for his work on M.O.D.O.K for Hulu: Patton Oswalt. Although Oswalt only voiced the character in this show, his performance stood out from the crowd. However, although Oswalt has officially stated that he would like to play MCU MODOK in live action, some things may make it difficult to make this a reality.

Why Patton Oswalt Can’t Play MODOK in MCU

The main reason why Patton Oswalt cannot continue his work with MODOK in the MCU is due to the “Eternal” Chloe Zhao. In the middle of the credits of “Eternal”, Starfox appears in front of the titular group, played by Harry Styles, along with an assistant named Troll Pip. In the film, Pipa is voiced by Oswalt, which casts doubt on his appearance in the image of MODOC. While Oswalt can certainly voice the Troll Pip and play MODOC in live action, Oswalt’s iconic, instantly recognizable voice can make it difficult. The only other case, at least on a large scale, in which an actress played two MCU roles coincidentally occurred with the Eternals and Gemma Chan.

Chan played Cersei, the lead role in The Eternals after playing Minn-Erwa in Captain Marvel. This, however, is different from if Patton Oswalt played both Troll Pip and MODOK. Firstly, the role of Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel was minimal. In addition, for this role, Chan was completely painted blue, since Minn is an Erwa-Cree. This meant that she could be used as Cersei again due to the mismatch of the characters. However, with Oswalt, his recognizable voice would be too similar in both roles to distinguish between the two characters. Although his voice could be digitally altered so he could play MODOC, his voice role in the Hulu show made the character so wonderful and negatively affected him as a result.

Although rumors that MODOK should be the villain in Ant-Man 3 have been around for a long time, the inclusion of Kang has led many to believe that this is not the case. However, when both villains were shown in a short film in SDCC 2022, the appearance of MODOK was confirmed. Although it wasn’t explicitly stated who played the character, rumors from Hall H suggest that Corey Stoll’s Darren Cross from the first Ant-Man will be the MCU version of MODOK. If this is indeed the case, then, unfortunately, there is another difficulty associated with the fact that Patton Oswalt could potentially play a MODOC in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.