Marvel: All You Need to Know About “Legends”!

Good news for super hero fans! Today, Marvel Studios: Legends debuts on Disney +, and we’ll show you everything there is to know!

Indeed, the Marvel Studios: Legends series will (re) immerse us in major moments of the cult Marvel universe. Each episode therefore focuses on a key character in the MCU.

The synopsis of the first episode? “Legends explores Wanda’s story as she comes face to face with cruel trials and heavy loss … A chaotic power she struggles to control, and shifting loyalties from those she has control over.” more confidence will not make it easier for him. ”

In this photo, we let you discover the first two heroes! Look :

WHAT SUPER HEROES ARE WE GOING TO FIND IN MARVEL STUDIOS: LEGENDS?

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends are therefore already available on Disney +. Lasting 7 minutes each, they focus on Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

Zoom on Wanda Maximoff! She made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful opponent of The Avengers. She then became a powerful ally. Wanda found her strength in herself and in her relationship with Vision.

Zoom in on Vision who was also born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Vision chooses to fight alongside humanity, despite being an artificial life form himself. In Episode 2, Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision in his quest to better understand humans, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff …

The first two episodes are promising!