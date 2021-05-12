Marvel: Actor Reveals He’s A Fan Of Law & Order

Marvel: Through a post on his official Instagram account, actor Mickey Rourke, who played the villain Ivan Vanko in Marvel’s Iron Man 2, revealed to his followers that he is a fan of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, highlighting the cast performances, headed mainly by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

However, throughout the text, shared along with a photo from the NBC series, Rourke took the opportunity to make some criticisms of the performances in Marvel films, in comparison to police production, something he called “crap”.

Mickey Rourke detonates Marvel in Instagram post

According to the actor, during the quarantine period caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Law & Order: SVU became a great companion for moments of distraction.

“I heard that this series has been on the air for at least 20 years and I didn’t know any of that before the quarantine,” he commented, adding that he discovered production by accident while doing some physical exercises in his living room.

“The production is great, the direction is first class and, above all, I am very impressed with this set of extremely talented actors”, he highlighted.

After quoting the detectives from Detective Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, along with their respective profiles on the social network, he continued to emphasize the qualities of Law & Order: SVU until he criticized the company he worked with a few years ago.

“If it weren’t for the pandemic, I probably would never have seen this series,” he explained. “I respect you all, the work you all do is very real and it’s not like that damn Marvel,” he concluded.