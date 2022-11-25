Martin Zubimendi Is Wanted By Manchester United and Barcelona

According to reports from Spain, Manchester United is showing interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Subimendi.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the “red devils” are ready to fight with Barcelona for the Spaniard, whose passionate fan is also Javier Hernandez.

The 23-year-old recently faced United in the Europa League, while his positional acumen and defensive mind were on display when the La Liga team limited Eric ten Haga’s attack and led the group.

Zubimendi signed the extension just six weeks ago, and it expires before June 2027.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that his release of 60 million euros makes him an attractive offer for United as they appear to be strengthening their midfield.

Sociedad do not expect the player to leave in January, but given the clause, they will not be able to prevent their third player from leaving the club if the buyer shows the necessary determination.

A safe passer and a competent ball player, Subimendi is as comfortable with the ball as he plays it back.

United certainly wouldn’t hurt with additional options in midfield, as the team often looks weak despite the addition of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the summer.

The latter, in particular, has no real cover and shows signs of fatigue, as the schedule of the “red devils” has become busier during October and early November.

But since Zubimendi is primarily a defensive midfielder, he probably won’t be an adequate solution to United’s lack of creativity in deep areas when Eriksen is unavailable.

Most likely, he will become an alternative to Casemiro, who already has Scott McTominay as a backup this season.

Given that United have been chasing Frankie de Jong all summer, it might seem that if Eric ten Hag really needs another midfielder, they will be more creative than the next owners of the ball.