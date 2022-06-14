“Martin”: Tisha Campbell talked about how she and Martin Lawrence restored their relationship ahead of a special reunion

Martin’s reunion is significant for a number of reasons, one of which is that it brings Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell back to the iconic living room where they quarreled a few years ago. The two had fans everywhere who idolized them as a 90s couple Martin and Gina. But there were problems with the actors behind the scenes right before the end of the TV show.

While the special finally brings them together, there’s nothing mentioned in the trailer about how they’ve forged their relationship to get to this point.

Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell |

Tisha Campbell on how she and Martin Lawrence rebuilt their relationship before Martin’s reunion

Appearing on CBS Mornings ahead of the release of the movie “Martin: Reunion,” Campbell was asked how she and Lawrence were able to overcome their past problems. Campbell famously filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him in 1997, which is widely cited as the reason Martin ended his career. But she says they were able to find peace through personal growth and forgiveness.

“We’ve worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and this reunion is a celebration of everything we’ve done, everything we’ve achieved, and our growth as people,” Campbell told co—host Gayle King. “And so we focused mainly on that.”

Martin Lawrence also spoke positively about Tisha Campbell.

Lawrence, for his part, also spoke highly of his former partner in the film. “I have nothing but love for her, and always have,” he told GQ in 2020 when asked about Campbell.

Martin premiered in 1992, and he spent five seasons on the air before ending in 1997. Despite rumors that the show ended because of the lawsuit, Lawrence said it actually happened because he “just decided to end it.”

“I just decided to quit the show,” he told GQ. “I just decided to get it over with. People said I was canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

“Martin: Reunion” will reunite the cast 30 years after the show’s premiere.

Now the cast is set to return for a special reunion program—with the exception of the late actor Thomas Mikal Ford, who played the eternally unemployed Thomas “Tommy” Strawn. It will feature Effion Crockett as the host, and Martin’s cast will discuss several topics related to the show.

“The cast will look back at the show’s funniest moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous, and pay an emotional tribute to the late great Tommy Ford,” BET+ said in a statement to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. «Martin: The Reunion, complete with musical performances and performances by famous superfanats, brings back the passion that fans have been waiting for.”

Martin: The premiere of “Reunion” will take place on BET+ on June 16. Read more about the special issue below.