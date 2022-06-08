Martin Scorsese Says He Regrets Not Working with Ray Liotta Again After “Nice Guys”

Tragic news happened when beloved actor Ray Liotta, the star of the “Nice Guys” of the 1990s, died in his sleep. He won the hearts of the audience by playing Henry Hill, an innocent young man who is fascinated by the mafia life that exists in his Brooklyn neighborhood, and now “Nice Guys” is considered one of Liotta’s best films. Losing someone tends to make you think about all the things you would like to say to that person or wish you had more time. After learning about the tragic death of Ray Liotta, Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese expressed regret that he no longer worked with him after The Nice Guys.

With the amazing work that Ray Liotta did for The Nice Guys, it’s a shock that this was the only collaboration between him and Martin Scorsese. The director told The Guardian about his regret that after “Nice Guys” he no longer worked on another project with Ray Liotta, and what his reasons were for this.

We had a lot of plans to work together again, but the time always got lost, or the project was not quite right. I regret it now. When I watched Ray as a divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story” — he’s really scary in this role, and that’s why he’s so funny -I remember feeling like I wanted to work with him again at this point in his life to explore gravity in his life. his presence, so different from the young, sprightly actor he was when I met him.

After filming in “Field of Dreams” and “Nice Guys”, these two films were enough to change the status of Ria Liotta’s newcomer and join the ranks of many experienced actors. Liotta has worked with very successful actors such as Whoopi Goldberg in “Corrine” and Denzel Washington in “John Q.” He eventually landed the role of Tommy Vercetti in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and also starred in two films with The Muppets. Liotta also continued to make his way in the crime genre, starring in the HBO Max crime thrillers “No Sudden Movement” and the Sopranos prequel “Many Saints from Newark”. We will still be able to see this beloved actor in his latest roles, such as the “mad” film directed by Elizabeth Banks “Cocaine Bear” in February 2023 and the AppleTV+ mini-series “Black Bird”, which debuts in July this year.

To say that Martin Scorsese had a successful film career after The Nice Guys would be an understatement. Some of Scorsese’s best films include crime thrillers like “The Renegades,” “Casino,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” He has also directed critically acclaimed historical dramas such as Gangs of New York and Hugo. Scorsese’s latest film will be the crime western drama “Killers of the Flower Moon”, which is due to be released on Apple TV+ in November this year. It is a pity that Martin Scorsese could not find a place for Ray Liotta in his star crime drama “The Irishman”, which reunited such famous actors of the crime genre as Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

The director of “Raging Bull” continued to speak from the bottom of his heart about what a “fearless” actor Ray Liotta was, and how, despite the fact that he was a newcomer on the set, “he never missed a beat.” It’s great when the working chemistry of an actor is so strong that it feels like you’ve been working with each other for years. A number of other actors who worked with Ray Liotta shared wonderful reviews after learning about his death, for example, Kevin Costner, who worked with him in “Field of Dreams”; Jennifer Lopez, who played one of the main roles with him in the film “Shades of Blue”; and Jaycee Nittolo, his fiancee, who expressed in her tribute how much Liotta means to her.

Martin Scorsese concluded his tribute hoping Ray Liotta knows how much their work together means to him. He will be missed by his fans and everyone who had the honor of knowing him. You can watch Ray Liotta’s stellar performance in “Nice Guys” with an HBO Max subscription.