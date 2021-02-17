Martin Scorsese criticizes the film industry

In a long essay published on Tuesday (16) by Harper’s Magazine, Martin Scorsese, director, producer and writer, mainly extolling the work of Federico Fellini, returned to address what he considers the loss of the magic of cinema.

According to Scorsese, in the last 15 years, “content” has become just a commercial term attributed to any “moving image” used by people who “know nothing” about the seventh art, usually those at the head of media corporations.

Still according to Scorsese, suggestions based on algorithms present a false democratic condition of access to materials, since they do not take into account the exhibition experience, only certain categories.

“Curation is not anti-democratic or ‘elitist’, a term that is now used so often that it has become meaningless. It is an act of generosity. You are sharing what you love and what inspired you,” said the director.

“Algorithms, by definition, are based on calculations that treat the viewer as a consumer and nothing else”, he adds.

Mission

Citing countless professionals he admires, Scorsese argues that choices made by distributors in the 1960s, for example, were true acts of bravery and made the era extraordinary.

“The circumstances of that moment are gone forever, from the primacy of the theatrical experience to the shared excitement about the possibilities of cinema,” he laments.

“We cannot depend on the cinema industry, as it is, to take care of cinema. In the cinema industry, which is now the mass visual entertainment business, the emphasis is always on the word ‘business’, and the value is always determined for the amount of money to be earned with any property “, he stresses.

“Those of us who know cinema and its history have to share love and knowledge with as many people as possible. We must make it clear to the current legal owners of these films that they represent much, much more than a mere property to be exploited and then locked. ”

“They are among the greatest treasures of our culture and must be treated accordingly”, he concludes, referring to names like Jean-Luc Godard, Ingmar Bergman, Stanley Kubrick and Federico Fellini.