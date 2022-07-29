Martin Scorsese already has the next project with Leonardo DiCaprio at Apple

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have already shot a new film for Apple TV Plus, which is an adaptation of a survival story called “Bet: A Story of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by author David Grann.

The adaptation of Wager will be Scorsese and DiCaprio’s second collaboration with Apple TV Plus. Most recently, the duo worked on The Flower Moon Killers for the Streamer, which was also adapted from Grann’s novel and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage nation in 1920s Oklahoma.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese has been appointed director of the film “Bet”, and DiCaprio will play the main role. Scorsese also serves as a producer through Sikelia Productions, while DiCaprio works as a producer alongside partner Jennifer Davisson through their Appian Way Productions. Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment are also producing, and Richard Plepler is working as an executive producer through Eden Productions. The bet will be the seventh joint feature film by Scorsese and DiCaprio, five of which before “Flower Moon Killers” are “Gangs of New York”, “The Aviator”, “Renegades”, “Island of the Damned” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

The action of “Bet” takes place in the 1740s and follows the crew members of a British ship that chased a Spanish ship and crashed on an island in the Patagonia region of South America. After one group of men ends up on the coast of Brazil, their survival efforts lead to them being hailed as heroes. However, six months later, another boat arrives off the coast of Chile with three different men who accuse the first group of survivors of mutiny, which forces the British Admiralty to launch a special trial to uncover the truth. Apple TV Plus received the rights to the novel The Wager before its release in April 2023.

It seems that between Netflix’s “The Irishman,” “Flower Moon Killers,” and “Bet,” Scorsese has found a home through streaming services. This should come as no surprise, given that Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel films was partly due to Hollywood’s unwillingness to invest in films that were not related to pre-existing intellectual property. As streamers are increasingly making prestigious films, it seems they have found the perfect partner in Scorsese.

Wager is under development in Apple TV Plus.