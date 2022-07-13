Martin Lawrence Says “Bad Guys 4” is Still Happening despite Will Smith’s Oscar Incident: “We have 1 More”

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. Shutterstock

“Bad Guys 4” taken off the table after Will Smith’s infamous slap at the Oscars? Martin Lawrence doesn’t think so.

The 57-year-old comedian told fans about the future of the franchise in an interview with Ebony magazine. “We have at least one more,” Lawrence promised in a July 2022 cover story.

Lawrence joined 53-year-old Smith, Thea Leoni and others in the 1995 film about fellow cops, which had a sequel in 2003. Almost two decades later, the dynamic duo teamed up again for 2020’s “Bad Guys Forever.”

“It was grandiose,” Martin’s graduate recalled of the first film. “For us to come together and prove that we can do something and we can attract people to the box office – that two black stars, two sitcom stars can make money at the box office — [was huge]. It was also an important turning point for him both personally and professionally. I didn’t go to college, so I felt like television was my college years. I felt like I was in a movie, I was done; it was just different.”

The “Open Season” actor’s comments about a possible fourth “Bad Guys” movie came shortly after The Hollywood Reporter stated that Smith’s upcoming projects are losing popularity due to his ambiguous behavior at the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022. In March, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum caused a backlash after he stormed onto the awards ceremony stage and punched Chris Rock in the face in response to a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hairstyle.

On the same night, the Philadelphia native won the Best Actor Award for his role in King Richard. After the shocking incident, Smith issued a public apology. “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote on Instagram in March. “My behavior at yesterday’s Academy Awards ceremony was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Subsequently, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned the “I am Legend” star from attending any Oscar-related events for the next 10 years. Smith also resigned from the organization, but the slap continues to be in the headlines. Rock, for his part, made fun of the drama several times in his comedic performances after the ceremony.

“I’m fine if anyone is interested. I have regained most of my hearing,” he joked during a speech in London in May, telling the audience that he would not touch on this topic in detail. — Don’t expect me to talk about bulls. I’ll tell you about it sometime- on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive.

After the slap, Smith remained relatively out of sight. “It was a nightmare for everyone,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about how the family of the author of the will coped with the scandal. “Will knows that the road to redemption will be long and painful, and some part of him is used to the fact that he will never be able to fully repair the damage caused.”