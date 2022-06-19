Martin Lawrence Jokes About His Daughter Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son And Who Should Pay For the Wedding

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy. Shutterstock (2)

Think about the roast at the wedding! After it became known that Jasmine Lawrence, the eldest daughter of Martin Lawrence, and Eric Murphy, one of Eddie Murphy’s sons, began dating, their comedic fathers are already planning their relationship.

“I’m going to try to make Eddie pay for this,” Martin, 57, jokingly said during an appearance on Friday, June 17, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after he was asked about the young couple.

While the “Bad Guys” actor was still supportive of his 26-year-old daughter’s romance, he laughed at host Jimmy Kimmel’s idea that the couple could conceive a “comedic super-baby” in the future.

“We kind of just stay out of their business and let them go about their business and respect them,” Martin added on Friday, noting that he and 61—year-old Eddie “didn’t talk” about the children’s relationship.

Jasmine, whose parents are Martin graduate and ex—wife Patricia Southall, made her debut last year in her romance with the 32-year-old son of the “Haunted Mansion” star from the former Paulette McNeely. (Martin also has two younger daughters with ex-wife Shamika Gibbs, and Eddie, for his part, is the father of nine more children.)

“Happy birthday, my love! I am so incredibly happy that I know you, love you and that you are next to me,” the “Bad Guys Forever” actress wrote on Instagram in July 2021, celebrating her man’s birthday. “I welcome many other blessings, laughter and wonderful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨”

The promising romance of the celebrities’ children continued to develop, as Eric noted how much joy his partner brought into his life.

“Thank you for being such a blessing in my life. I am so lucky to have experienced your unconditional love,” Eric wrote on Instagram dedicated to his January birthday. “I pray that God will bless you abundantly when you turn 26. You have made my life better than I ever thought. You embody everything I’ve ever prayed for in your soulmate. Keep illuminating the world with your bright light. I’m so incredibly proud of you. Thank you for being the best girl of all time!”

While the two comedy icons tried to stay away from their children’s love lives, they themselves had a close bond. Eddie and Martin starred in the films “Boomerang” in 1993 and “Life” in 1999. The Saturday Night Live graduate even received an invitation to Martin’s 2010 wedding with 46-year-old Gibbs before their divorce two years later.