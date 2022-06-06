Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell Martin: Reunion trailer brings actors together with some special guests

In the last few years, special reunions for classic TV shows seem to have been in vogue. At the end of 2020, viewers saw the cast of “The New Prince of Beverly Hills” reunite for a touching retrospective, and the cast of “Friends” will do the same in 2021. Now Martin Lawrence, Tisha Camppell and their former co-star are back together for Martin: Reunion. The first trailer of the event brings together the actors so that they reflect on the time spent in the popular sitcom of the 90s. And not only that, some guest stars even joined the group.

In addition to the aforementioned Martin Lawrence (Martin Payne) and Tisha Campbell (Gina Waters-Payne), other main actors Tichina Arnold (Pam James) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole Brown) will take part in the BET+ production. Unfortunately, the main cast that won’t appear is actor Tommy Straw Thomas Mikail Ford, who passed away in 2016. Although his colleagues will probably need time to remember him during the special issue, and as a long-awaited retrospective to him.

The footage shows the actors joking about old times and discussing the enduring legacy of comedy. What’s even sweeter is that other stars appear and join in the fun. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg is among those who will sit down with the cast and discuss the show’s impact. The trailer also features actor and comedian Tommy Davidson and singer Brian McKnight, who both appeared in the series at one time. And I’m willing to bet that a few more familiar faces will appear.

Nostalgia is Definitely strong with this Martin Trailer: The Reunion, and it’s definitely not bad. It will be fun to see Martin Lawrence and his co-stars catch up and have fun in one of the great black sitcoms of the 90s.

Martin: The premiere of “Reunion” will take place on BET+ on June 16. Be sure to check out the CinemaBlend TV program for 2022 to learn about new offers for small screens that will appear in the near future.

