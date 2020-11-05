Martin Henderson, Dr. Riggs explains why he left the show

After Derek Shepherd was killed, some fans were concerned if Meredith Gray would find love again on Grey’s Anatomy and this is where Martin Henderson comes in.

In season 12 of Grey’s Anatomy Martin Henderson joined the show as Dr. Riggs, a cardiothoracic surgeon. He joined the hospital as an assistant and began a relationship with Meredith, helping her get over her pain.

Over the course of his time on Grey’s Anatomy, Martin Henderson’s character was a part of several important stories, including dealing with a love triangle between Meredith and Maggie Pierce.

But the star made a shock outing in season 14; At the time, the actor who stars Martin Henderson opened up about his departure from the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy in an interview.

Martin Henderson revealed that he left when his short-term contract was coming to an end and so did his story on Grey’s Anatomy; program creator Shonda Rhimes also opened up about the exit in a statement to the publication.

Shonda Rimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy, commented that she was delighted to be able to give that character a worthy ending. Fans who miss Martin Henderson will know that he is now one of the stars of the Netflix series Virgin River.



