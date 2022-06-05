Martin Freeman talks about working on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without Chadwick Boseman”

After the tragic death of Chadwick Bozeman in August 2020, the sequel to “Black Panther” made many fans, actors and crew think about where the story will go next and whether it will continue at all. Filming of the movie titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is nearing its end, and star Martin Freeman shared what it was like to work on set without Bozeman.

The sequel takes place two years after Bozeman’s death due to colon cancer. Many wondered if his iconic role of Black Panther would be remade, and even Bozeman’s own brother shared that the late actor would like his role to be remade to live among younger generations. However, director Ryan Coogler and many producers agreed that the role would not be remade and that they would work on the original script.

For many, returning to the set was, of course, not easy. Freeman, who reprises his role as Agent Everett K. Ross after appearing in 2016’s “The First Avenger: Civil War” and the first “Black Panther” movie, described the feeling on set to Kristine Radish from “Collider.” “It was strange from this side. On the one hand, you’re making the movie you’re here for, and dozens of people on set are joining the effort to make the movie. But there is also no doubt that there is a gap in the basis of all this now, and you felt it,” Freeman shared. it was fun. It was nice. I think I got in and out of it pretty quickly. But I like playing Everett Ross. He’s a very interesting character. He is pleasantly sympathetic to this story. He’s a good guy. But it was strange. Of course, it was strange that Chadwick [Bozeman] there wasn’t. There is no way around it.”

Freeman and, most likely, most of the cast and crew still wanted to tell a story with other characters from the world of Wakanda. “I think it will seem rather strange and sad to everyone, but at the same time, life does not end just like that. “But it was weird,” Freeman said. “When he died, I thought: “Well, maybe there just won’t be another one.” But there are still stories that can be told in this world and other great characters. I think and hope we made a good movie, I have a lot of confidence in Ryan Coogler.”

And while the details are being kept secret, it looks like the sequel will do just that: continue to expand the world of Wakanda, as well as explore the stories of many returning and new characters, such as Letitia Wright’s brother-in-law and Winston Duke’s M’buck. As filming has resumed after a busy last few months filled with injuries and several COVID-19 cases, fans can expect more details to emerge, including a possible first teaser trailer to be released in the coming months.

Perhaps the premiere of the first trailer will take place before the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is rumored to be associated with “Black Panther 2”. Other returning actors include Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda and Daniel Kaluuya as V. Kabi. New additions include Michaela Coel in an unknown role and Dominic Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, a genius inventor who creates a suit that competes with Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will finally hit theaters on November 11, 2022.