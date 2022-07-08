Martin Freeman comments on the return of the MCU in “Secret Invasion”

After an almost five-year absence from the franchise, Martin Freeman talks about his return to the Marvel Cinematic universe in “Secret Invasion.” Freeman made his debut in the ongoing Captain America: Civil War comic book franchise as Everett K. Ross, deputy commander of the Joint Counterterrorism Center Task Force, who is working with Tony Stark’s team to recruit Bucky Barnes. Ross will return in Black Panther a few years later, crossing paths with the main character Chadwick Bozeman during a black market arms sale involving Ulysses Clo, and returns to Wakanda for treatment and helps in their fight against the Killmonger.

“Secret Invasion” is an adaptation of the comic storyline of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Lainil Francis Yu, in which the world learns that werewolf aliens, Skrulls, have infiltrated many aspects on Earth, including the government and the replacement of the main characters. Samuel L. Jackson returns to lead the cast as Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendelssohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Don Cheadle as Roadie, and will also make his MCU debut as Kingsley Ben-Adir as the show’s main villain and Olivia Colman, playing Thrones alumnus Emilia Clarke and Carmen Ejogo in unnamed roles. There were rumors that another regular KVM player was returning to The Secret Invasion, and now the actor is talking about their possible return.

During a conversation with Radio Times for Breeders in the third season, Martin Freeman commented on his potential return to the MCU in Secret Invasion. When asked about Samuel L. Jackson, who had previously confirmed that the star would appear in the series, Freeman humorously and apparently also confirmed that he would return as Ross. See what Freeman said below:

“Yes, I think it’s kosher information, right? In order not to embarrass Samuel, I will say… I’m not going to say that he’s completely wrong and thinks about Sam Rockwell. So yes, I may well be [appearing].”

Freeman ‘s participation in The secret invasion was first revealed in March during Josh Horowitz’s live stage performance, in which Samuel L. Jackson praised working with both Olivia Colman and the Black Panther star while discussing the cast of the series. Since Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the series will explore events both during the Outbreak caused by Thanos and after the Avengers successfully brought everyone back, it will be interesting to see in which timeline, if not both, Ross will appear. largely absent from the Marvel cinematic universe since the first “Black Panther”, there was no mention of whether he survived the Click or was excluded from existence for five years.

For those who enjoyed Freeman’s time in the MCU as Ross, his seemingly confirmed return in “Secret Invasion” will surely be welcome news. The Disney+ series won’t be the only future project in which viewers can look forward to seeing Freeman, as he will also return in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is due to be released in theaters in November after a long development cycle due to the departure of Chadwick Boseman. While viewers are waiting for both projects, they can return to the time when Freeman was in the MCU, and “Captain America: Civil War” and “Black Panther”, which are broadcast on Disney+.