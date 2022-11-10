Martin Dubravka, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial Are Rumored to Play Against Aston Villa.

Manchester United will face Aston Villa in just over an hour, just a few days after Unai Emery’s wards defeated the Reds at Villa Park.

United were defeated 3-1 in Emery’s first game as Villa boss.

A poor start led to the fact that the wards of Eric ten Haga conceded two goals in 12 minutes thanks to goals by Leon Bailey and Lucas Dinh.

Jacob Ramsey’s strike at the beginning of the second half led to the fact that United’s hopes for a comeback were dashed.

Ten Hag will seek revenge on The Claret and Blue, and there will be some unexpected additions to the starting lineup.

A source who was accurate in the rumors about the line-up hinted that Anthony Martial will be released tonight.

Can’t wait to see how he plays tonight.🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4RubTLedqa — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) November 10, 2022

Martial came out against Villa after a period of absence due to injury. At yesterday’s press conference, Ten Hag hinted that the Frenchman will play his part today, and now it seems that he will play from the very beginning.

Other less reliable sources claim that in addition to Martial, Bruno Fernandes will also be restored to the squad.

Fernandes missed Sunday’s defeat due to suspension. In his absence, the boring Cristiano Ronaldo fell out as the captain of the team.

The creativity and ingenuity of the playmaker in midfield was very lacking, and if he comes out at the start, it will be a long-awaited addition.

According to the same rumor, Donny van de Beek will be an unexpected addition.

The United Stand understands that Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes start for #mufc vs Aston Villa. #CarabaoCup — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 10, 2022

The Dutchman has been criticized for his lackluster and inconclusive games against Real Sociedad and Aston Villa.

He’s going to get another opportunity to impress.

Martin Dubravka may also make his debut against Villa tonight.

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Dúbravka STARTS for Manchester United this evening. pic.twitter.com/9umVxNkvML — sam_c345 (@C345Sam) November 10, 2022

With any luck, United will oust Villa from the cup and advance to the next round.