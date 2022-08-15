Martha Stewart takes cozy aesthetics to a new level in a brilliant “Very Chic” set from Fashion Nova.

Martha Stewart shines with a budget! The businesswoman put on a cozy, but “chic” outfit from Fashion Nova.

Stewart, 81, showed off the ensemble, which included a sequined tunic and slouchy trousers, via Instagram on Sunday, August 14. “@Fashionnova sewed my very chic inexpensive two—piece suit with gold flecks,” the author Martha Rules signed the photo. about myself posing next to a golf cart.

To complement her brilliant look, Stewart wore earrings from Brunello Cucinelli and shiny clogs from Simon Miller. She complemented her ensemble with a gold clutch.

The New Jersey native’s followers were amazed by her decision to rock the fast fashion brand. “Marta is a cultural reboot for Fashion Nova, I just know it,” one of the writer’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“Who knew that you would become a girl from the fashion world?!” — commented the second user of the social network. Chrissy Teigen even joined in the fun, writing, “MARTHA X FASHION NOVA, PLEASE GOD.”

Stewart’s metal moment came after she celebrated the grand opening of her new restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, in Las Vegas on Friday, August 12. For this big evening, the TV star shone in a yellow, feathered Valentino dress. She shared a series of photos from the celebration on social media, including a carousel where she and Snoop Dogg drink cocktails.

“The grand opening is not complete without the unexpected appearance of @SnoopDogg!” Stewart signed the post, which depicts the 50-year-old rapper in an image with an animalistic print.

“I love this friendship!” the fan wrote in the comments section. Another social network user commented: “You two are #friendgoals.”

Stewart’s connection to the hitmaker isn’t the only friendship fans can’t stop talking about. A graduate of Martha Stewart Living praised Pete Davidson in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Friday. “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had… He is a charming boy who is looking for his way,” she said.

Stewart famously bumped into the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alumnus at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April, when he and then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian made their red carpet debut together.

“They’re funny. They are very good together,” the cookbook author told Us Weekly in May about the former couple’s evening at the famous event in Washington, DC. “They’re hanging out. They seem to have a lot of fun with each other.”

Kardashian and Davidson have since separated. Earlier this month, we confirmed that they had broken up after nine months of living together.

“It upsets them both, but that’s what it is,” a source later told us about their amicable breakup, noting that the exes are still friends who “respect” each other.