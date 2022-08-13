Martha Stewart says Pete Davidson is “the son I never had”: he’s a “charming boy”

More than friends, they are family. Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson have an amazing friendship, but it is as useful as possible.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” 80—year-old Martha Stewart Living graduate told the Daily Mail on Friday, August 12. “He’s a charming boy who finds his way.”

Stewart famously bumped into the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alumnus at the White House Correspondent’s dinner in April, when he and then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian made their red carpet debut together.

“They’re funny. They are very good together,” the author of the cookbook told Us Weekly in May about the former couple’s evening at the famous event in Washington. “They’re hanging out. They seem to have a lot of fun with each other.”

While Stewart seemed like a “Kete Team” after their red carpet debut, she had “no idea” if the pair were that serious. In fact, when asked if the duo’s romance would last, she joked, “No, of course not.”

Of course, Stewart’s prediction eventually came true, as earlier this month, Us confirmed that the 41-year-old Kardashian and the Bodies Bodies Bodies star had separated after less than a year. (The two were first linked in October 2021 after her debut on SNL.)

“It upsets them both, but that’s what it is,” a source told us in August about their amicable breakup, noting that they are still friends who “respect” each other.

The “Martha Knows Best” star and Davidson have known each other for several years after first meeting when he was an up-and-coming SNL comedian.

“I invited him to my podcast and I’m looking forward to what he has to say,” Stewart told the Daily Mail on Friday about her pal.

Kardashian also has a special bond with the New Jersey native after they first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2012.

“[Kim] has really come a long way,” Stewart told us earlier in April 2015. “I think what she did is part of [who she is] and her personality. Because of this, nothing can be taken away from her. Kim has done so much and brought her family with her! I think Kim is amazing.”

At the time , she added: “You know, look at all her lifestyle products. She has made a career—like many celebrities—in lifestyle-related business. She has this part of me up her sleeve!