Martha Is Dead: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Martha Is Dead: We tell you everything you need to know about the launch of this video game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The creators of The Town of Light present a dark first-person psychological thriller, which goes on sale this February 24 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, although only in digital format. The physical version will be distributed by Meridiem Games at a later date.

Set in Italy in 1994, the game blurs the boundaries of reality and captures the tragedy of war and superstition. In a world in conflict, the German side and the allies continue to fight, and in this warlike context the desecrated corpse of a woman appears, the young Martha. Thus, her twin sister Giulia, daughter of a German soldier, will have to face loneliness and the trauma of loss. “The search for the truth is shrouded in mysterious folklore and the extreme horror of war drawing ever closer.”

The game arrives with dubbing in Italian and with censorship in the versions for PlayStation consoles, so the physical editions have been delayed.

All editions of Martha is Dead

Standard Edition (29.99 euros)

Includes Martha is Dead game

Deluxe Edition (39.99 euros)

Includes Martha is Dead game

Includes The Town of Light game

Ultimate Edition (44.99 euros)

Includes Martha is Dead game

Includes The Town of Light game

original soundtrack

Where to buy Martha is Dead in digital and physical

digital editions

Buy Martha is Dead from for PS4 and PS5 from 29.99 euros on the PS Store.

Buy Martha is Dead for Xbox from 29.99 euros in the Microsoft Store

Buy Martha is Dead for PC on Steam

physical editions

The game will be published by Meridiem Games in its physical format, only available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Buy Martha is Dead for PS4 for 29.95 euros at GAME

Buy Martha is Dead for PS5 for 26.98 euros on Amazon

Buy Martha is Dead for PS5 for 24.99 euros at FNAC

Buy Martha is Dead for PS4 for 29.90 euros at El Corte Inglés