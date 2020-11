Production company LKA announced on Wednesday (25) that Martha is Dead will be released for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sometime in 2021, the exact date will be announced later.

If you’re curious, the game involves psychological terror and an environment that will certainly make fans of the genre invest a few hours in this adventure. A trailer was released, giving an idea of what we will have here:

